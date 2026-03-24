AI App Builders Like Kineto Lower Barriers To Software Creation For Non-Developers

New AI-driven tools are enabling users without coding experience to build functional applications directly in a browser, reflecting a shift in how software is created and distributed. Startups such as Kineto are offering platforms that generate apps from user descriptions, reducing reliance on traditional software development skills.

Kineto, a startup spun out of JetBrains, provides a browser-based app builder that allows users to create, test, and publish applications without installing software.

Building Apps Through Iteration And AI Assistance

The platform generates initial app versions based on user input, such as a description and design preferences.

Users then refine the app through multiple iterations, describing errors or improvements for the system to implement.

In testing, three types of apps were created: a flashcard tool for language learning, a typing tutor that measures speed and accuracy, and a website link checker.

Initial versions did not always function correctly. For example, early iterations of the typing tutor failed to detect keypresses, requiring further revisions.

Kineto founder Andrew Zakonov said the process currently takes about one to two hours and roughly 10 iterations to produce a working app.

He added that future improvements could reduce development time to around 30 minutes.

Technical Approach And Platform Limitations

Kineto’s apps run entirely in the browser and are shared via links rather than app stores.

The system relies on multiple AI agents operating in the background, each assigned to specific tasks such as generating images, conducting web searches, or testing applications.

The platform evaluates different large language models to determine which performs best for each function.

To limit security and privacy risks, no code runs locally on a user’s device, and data access is restricted to files explicitly uploaded by the user.

Ease Of Use And Complexity Differences

Simpler applications, such as the flashcard tool and typing tutor, were produced with relatively few refinements.

More complex tools, such as the link checker, required additional debugging and input, including assistance from Kineto’s support team.

The final apps were described as functional, polished, and intuitive after sufficient iteration.

Kineto offers tiered pricing that includes additional storage, more published projects, and increased AI usage credits, targeting creators such as online educators and content producers.

Industry Perspective On AI-Driven App Creation

Jules Goldberg, whose company developed the app SnoreLab, said such tools expand access to software creation.

He described the ability for non-developers to build apps as beneficial for creativity.

However, Goldberg questioned whether AI-generated apps would achieve widespread commercial success.

He argued that ease of creation could reduce the perceived value of simple applications, such as habit trackers or quizzes.

He also noted that building an app is only one part of success, pointing to the cost and difficulty of reaching users as a significant barrier.

Goldberg added that professional development teams maintain an advantage through deeper technical expertise and product development experience.

Outlook For DIY App Development

Zakonov said Kineto’s goal is to make app creation accessible without requiring users to learn programming.

He suggested that lowering technical barriers could enable more people to create digital tools and interactive content.

“I believe that interactive apps are the next mainstream medium,” he said.

The platform’s development reflects ongoing efforts to simplify software creation while balancing usability, performance, and iteration time.

Featured image credits: Dazonn Technologies

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