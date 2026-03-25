DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Politics

ICE Agents Deployed At U.S. Airports As Shutdown Disrupts TSA Operations

ByJolyen

Mar 25, 2026

ICE Agents Deployed At U.S. Airports As Shutdown Disrupts TSA Operations

Federal immigration officers have been deployed at multiple U.S. airports as the Trump administration seeks to address long security lines caused by an ongoing partial government shutdown.

The shutdown, which began on February 14, has left many employees under the Department of Homeland Security, including the Transportation Security Administration, working without pay after Congress failed to pass new funding. The disruption has led to extended wait times at pre-security checkpoints.

Deployment Plan And Airport Presence

Trump border czar Tom Homan said immigration officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be deployed starting Monday at airports experiencing the longest delays. He said details of the plan were still being finalized.

Reports from multiple outlets indicate that ICE agents have been seen at airports including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Newark, New Orleans, New York’s John F. Kennedy, Chicago, Cleveland, Houston, Phoenix, and San Juan.

Arrest Incident And Eyewitness Reports

An arrest involving ICE agents was reported at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday night. Eyewitness accounts and videos posted online show plain-clothed agents detaining an individual, including a child, beyond a security checkpoint.

Jason Sweeney confirmed that ICE made the arrest before agents were formally deployed to assist with airport operations.

Concerns Over Enforcement Presence

Critics have raised concerns that the presence of immigration officers in airport security areas could heighten tensions with travelers. The deployment comes amid broader scrutiny of federal immigration practices, including recent reports of alleged abuses involving agents.

Surveillance Tools And Enforcement Methods

ICE is known to use a range of tools to identify and track individuals. These include facial recognition systems, tools designed to access data on mobile devices, and location data collected from applications to monitor movement patterns.

Featured image credits: PICRYL

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

HOLD Storage London strengthens London offering with Enterprise Car Club and Cuvva partnership
Mar 25, 2026 Ethan Lin
Strengthening Leadership: Cloudstaff Names Macon Albertson GM, North America for Aggressive US Expansion
Mar 25, 2026 Ethan Lin
Sultan’s Lounge Brings Mediterranean Flavours and Lounge-Style Dining to Charleston
Mar 25, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801