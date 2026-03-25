ICE Agents Deployed At U.S. Airports As Shutdown Disrupts TSA Operations

Federal immigration officers have been deployed at multiple U.S. airports as the Trump administration seeks to address long security lines caused by an ongoing partial government shutdown.

The shutdown, which began on February 14, has left many employees under the Department of Homeland Security, including the Transportation Security Administration, working without pay after Congress failed to pass new funding. The disruption has led to extended wait times at pre-security checkpoints.

Deployment Plan And Airport Presence

Trump border czar Tom Homan said immigration officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be deployed starting Monday at airports experiencing the longest delays. He said details of the plan were still being finalized.

Reports from multiple outlets indicate that ICE agents have been seen at airports including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Newark, New Orleans, New York’s John F. Kennedy, Chicago, Cleveland, Houston, Phoenix, and San Juan.

Arrest Incident And Eyewitness Reports

An arrest involving ICE agents was reported at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday night. Eyewitness accounts and videos posted online show plain-clothed agents detaining an individual, including a child, beyond a security checkpoint.

Jason Sweeney confirmed that ICE made the arrest before agents were formally deployed to assist with airport operations.

Concerns Over Enforcement Presence

Critics have raised concerns that the presence of immigration officers in airport security areas could heighten tensions with travelers. The deployment comes amid broader scrutiny of federal immigration practices, including recent reports of alleged abuses involving agents.

Surveillance Tools And Enforcement Methods

ICE is known to use a range of tools to identify and track individuals. These include facial recognition systems, tools designed to access data on mobile devices, and location data collected from applications to monitor movement patterns.

Featured image credits: PICRYL

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