Global uncertainty fails to slow Dubai’s real estate momentum, says MERED

The developer, known for its portfolio of branded residences in Dubai, highlighted that the emirate’s property market is underpinned by a long-cycle development model, where projects are planned, financed, and de-risked years ahead of execution, allowing construction momentum to remain largely insulated from short-term volatility.

Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, said this forward-planning approach is a key differentiator for Dubai compared to more reactive global markets.

“Dubai’s real estate sector benefits from a highly structured development framework, supported by advanced infrastructure, regulatory transparency, and an integrated supply chain. These fundamentals ensure that projects continue to progress smoothly, regardless of external pressures,” he said.

Belton noted that the strength of Dubai’s ecosystem lies not only in its regulatory environment, but also in its ability to sustain investor confidence across cycles.

“Development here is not driven by short-term sentiment. Projects are typically capitalized and scheduled well in advance, which provides continuity and stability even during periods of global uncertainty,” he added.

The emirate’s appeal continues to be reinforced by its global investor base, tax-efficient environment, long-term residency programmes, and lifestyle offering factors that continue to support the positioning of leading luxury real estate developers in the UAE.

However, Belton pointed out that while the broader market remains stable, certain segments may experience cyclical adjustments.

“More price-sensitive segments, such as affordable housing, or assets heavily reliant on short-term rental yields, may see temporary fluctuations in response to global sentiment or tourism patterns. These shifts, however, tend to be contained and cyclical rather than systemic,” he said.

He added that in the near term, a degree of buyer caution, particularly among international investors, could lead to a temporary moderation in transaction volumes, especially across the summer period.

“This is not unusual. Real estate markets globally experience pauses during periods of uncertainty, and seasonality also plays a role. What is important is that the underlying demand drivers in Dubai remain intact,” Belton said.

These drivers include sustained population growth, continued inflows of global capital, and large-scale infrastructure investment, all of which reinforce long-term demand fundamentals.

“Dubai has consistently demonstrated an ability to absorb external shocks while maintaining forward momentum. For globally diversified investors, it continues to represent a stable, value-preserving market with long-term upside,” he added.

MERED confirmed it remains focused on delivering its projects in line with committed timelines, with an emphasis on operational continuity, quality, and long-term value creation.

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About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and creating immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.