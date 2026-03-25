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Strengthening Leadership: Cloudstaff Names Macon Albertson GM, North America for Aggressive US Expansion

ByEthan Lin

Mar 25, 2026

Cloudstaff, a global leader in virtual staffing solutions, has appointed Macon Albertson as General Manager, North America. In this role, Macon will lead US operations, shaping Cloudstaff’s North American growth strategy and building the long-term client partnerships that help businesses across the region scale with confidence.

Macon’s career spans more than 25 years in the staffing and workforce solutions industry, including nearly a decade at Randstad Professionals as Executive Vice President across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest, and a tenure as President and CEO at Tatum, a Randstad company. His experience building scalable, high-performance organizations gives him a distinct vantage point on what growing businesses actually need from a workforce partner.

“North American businesses are under real pressure to build the right teams, quickly and sustainably,” Macon said. “What Cloudstaff has built, combining enterprise-grade technology with genuinely invested talent across global delivery centers, gives clients something most providers can’t offer: a team that feels like their own. That’s what I’m here to help more businesses experience.”

The appointment supports Cloudstaff’s active investment in its North American operations, backed by a recently expanded presence in Colombia that adds meaningful coverage across time zones and geographies. With delivery centers across the Philippines, India, Colombia, and soon Kenya, Cloudstaff gives North American clients access to skilled professionals across more than 150 roles, drawn from a talent pool of nearly one million candidates.

“Macon’s background leading large-scale staffing operations, combined with his instinct for building trusted client partnerships, makes him exactly the right person to lead our North American expansion,” said Lloyd Ernst, CEO and Founder of Cloudstaff.

About Cloudstaff

Cloudstaff is pioneering virtual staffing solutions that combine ethical outsourcing with enterprise-grade people tech. They connect businesses embarking on remarkable growth with the world’s top talent from their pool of over one million professionals. Brilliant careers for future teams are underpinned by unique investments in community and training, while client experiences are boosted with productivity apps, passionate support, and a vision for an AI-augmented future of work. With delivery centers across the Philippines, India, Colombia, and Kenya, and client operations in the US, Australia, and the UK, they are helping businesses around the globe find staff for over 150 roles. Businesses looking for professional services staffing partners that are more than just an Employer of Record (EOR) or compliance service can discover why they choose Cloudstaff at www.cloudstaff.com.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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