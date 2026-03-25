HOLD Storage London strengthens London offering with Enterprise Car Club and Cuvva partnership

HOLD Storage London is proud to announce a new partnership with Enterprise Car Club and Cuvva, further enhancing its mission to redefine self-storage in the capital. Designed to make storage simpler, more accessible and better suited to modern city life, the partnership tackles one of the biggest challenges customers face: transport.

Built by experienced industry operators, HOLD Storage London was created to challenge the traditional self-storage model, replacing outdated, inconvenient facilities with a design-led, customer-first approach. Its flagship site, HOLD Self Storage – Kings Cross, sets a new benchmark for urban storage. Featuring natural light, modern interiors, workspaces, WiFi and 24/7 high-security access, the site is designed to feel like a seamless extension of London’s infrastructure rather than a typical industrial unit.

On-Demand Transportation & Short-Term Insurance

Recognising that access to transport is often the biggest barrier to using storage in London, HOLD has partnered with Enterprise Car Club to provide customers with easy, on-demand vehicle access close to their storage location in King’s Cross. This is complemented by an additional partnership with Cuvva, which enables users to arrange flexible, short-term insurance in minutes via mobile, removing the friction traditionally associated with vehicle hire.

Together, these partnerships create a fully integrated experience, allowing customers to move, store and manage their belongings with far greater ease. Whether moving home, running a business or simply creating more space, customers can now access storage and transport in one streamlined journey.

The Next Step In HOLD Storage London’s Growth

This latest development builds on HOLD Storage London’s growing reputation for innovation and service. The company has already received multiple awards for customer experience and has been recognised at a European level for its forward-thinking approach.

With expansion plans underway across Chiswick, Croydon, Bow and Woodford, HOLD Storage London is scaling its model around the capital while maintaining a strong focus on quality, sustainability and accessibility. Backed by City and Provincial Properties, the business is building a network of facilities designed around how people actually live and move in London.

This partnership marks another step forward in HOLD’s evolution, moving beyond storage to create a more connected, customer-centric ecosystem. In a city where space is at a premium, HOLD Storage London is making it easier than ever for people to take control of it.

About HOLD Storage London

HOLD Storage London is a new-age self-storage company purpose-built for Londoners. Founded by a collective of experienced industry operators on a mission to make the self-storage experience better, smarter and kinder on the planet. Award-winning HOLD Storage delivers a design-led and city-smart alternative to traditional storage for London’s businesses and households.