La Alegria Hypnosis Launches “From Break Up to Breakthrough” to Help Individuals Heal Relationship Patterns at the Root and Rebuild Self-Trust and Clarity

Breaking the Cycle of Repeating Relationship Patterns

La Alegria Hypnosis launches “From Break Up to Breakthrough” for individuals who keep repeating the same relationship patterns, even when they know better.

Many find themselves drawn to emotionally unavailable partners, caught in cycles of attachment and disappointment, or unable to fully let go after a relationship ends. Others experience a persistent fear of abandonment or lose themselves in relationships.

Even when they understand what’s happening, the pattern often continues, creating frustration and emotional exhaustion.

This is why people feel stuck, not because they lack awareness, but because the pattern itself has not changed.

Research and behavioral science suggest that a large part of our thoughts, emotions, and decisions are driven by the subconscious mind, often estimated at around 95 percent.

“From Break Up to Breakthrough” was developed to address this cycle at its root. Instead of focusing on surface-level advice, the program works to identify and shift the subconscious patterns driving these repeated experiences.

Built from Real Experience and Proven Client Outcomes

The structure of Break Up to Breakthrough is grounded in both personal experience with heartbreak and years of working with clients facing similar patterns in relationships. The program is built on what has consistently created real change for individuals who felt stuck despite prior efforts.

While founder Loes de Vreugd is formally trained in hypnotherapy and subconscious modalities, the methodology was refined through real world application and consistent client results. Through repeated work with clients navigating attachment, emotional dependency, and recurring relationship cycles, a clear and repeatable framework emerged.

“We don’t fall in love by chance, we follow subconscious patterns. And until those patterns change, we keep choosing the same story for different people.”

This is the core reason many people remain stuck in the same relationship patterns, even when they know they want something different.

This principle forms the foundation of the program, shifting the focus from external circumstances to the internal patterns that influence attraction and decision making in relationships.

The Subconscious Patterns That Keep People Stuck

At the core of the Break Up to Breakthrough program is the understanding that most relationship behaviors are driven by subconscious programming formed early in life. These patterns influence who individuals feel drawn to, how they respond emotionally, and what they tolerate within relationships.

As a result, people often find themselves repeating familiar dynamics, even when they consciously want something different.

The program emphasizes a key distinction. Individuals are not broken. They are operating from patterns that were learned and can be changed.

By changing these patterns at the subconscious level, individuals are able to shift not just how they feel, but how they choose and show up in relationships.

By working directly with the subconscious mind through hypnotherapy, Neuro Linguistic Programming, and Timeline Therapy, the program targets the level where these patterns originate. This allows for change that goes beyond awareness and creates lasting shifts in behavior, emotional response, and relationship choices.

From Emotional Triggers to Emotional Stability

The transformation within Break Up to Breakthrough is defined by a clear shift in both emotional experience and decision making.

At the starting point, participants often feel triggered by past relationships, attached to previous partners, or uncertain in their ability to choose differently. There may be a pattern of overgiving, losing personal boundaries, or staying in dynamics that do not feel aligned.

Through the program, participants are guided to release emotional imprints from past relationships, shift subconscious beliefs, and rebuild a sense of internal stability.

“This isn’t about just moving on. It’s about transforming your subconscious so you can feel secure, free, and empowered to choose differently.”

​​The result is not just healing from the past, but becoming someone who no longer repeats it.

As this shift occurs, individuals begin to experience a different relationship with themselves. Emotional reactions become more stable, decisions feel clearer, and relationships are approached from a place of self trust rather than pattern repetition.

A Structured Eight Week Process for Lasting Change

The Break Up to Breakthrough program is delivered as a structured eight week online experience, designed to guide participants through a progressive process of change.

Each stage builds on the previous one, allowing individuals to first identify subconscious patterns, then release emotional blocks, and finally establish new ways of relating to themselves and others. The structured format supports consistency, which is essential for creating lasting change at the subconscious level.

The program is delivered online, allowing people across the United States to follow a clear, guided process. By focusing specifically on heartbreak and relationship patterns, the work stays deep and effective, rather than trying to cover everything.

Reframing Hypnotherapy as a Tool for Real Change

Many people associate hypnotherapy with losing control. In this work, the opposite is true. It is a safe and gentle process that allows individuals to access and change the subconscious patterns that shape their relationships.

These patterns are formed early in life and cannot be changed through awareness alone. Lasting change happens when they are addressed at their source.

By focusing on the root rather than the symptom, the program creates real and lasting transformation.

A Clear Outcome Defined by Lasting Transformation

The Break Up to Breakthrough program is designed to deliver a specific and measurable outcome.

By the end of the eight week process, participants have released the emotional patterns driving their relationships and developed a stronger sense of internal stability. They are no longer operating from past imprints or reactive patterns, but from a place of clarity and self trust.

This shift allows individuals to feel grounded and secure within themselves, let go of previous relationships without emotional attachment, and choose future partners from a more aligned place.

Rather than repeating the past, they move forward from a new internal foundation, where the relationship with themselves comes first and healthier relationships naturally follow.

About La Alegria Hypnosis

La Alegria Hypnosis is a subconscious transformation practice founded by Loes de Vreugd. It focuses on helping individuals identify and shift deep-rooted patterns through hypnotherapy, Neuro Linguistic Programming, and Timeline Therapy. The work is designed to address emotional patterns, relationship dynamics, and personal transformation at the subconscious level. More information is available at La Alegria Hypnosis and Heal From Heartbreak .

Media Contact

Loes de Vreugd

Founder

La Alegría Hypnosis

Email: connect@laalegriahypnosis.com

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