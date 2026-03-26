Brinc Launches Guardian Drone Targeting Police And Emergency Response Market

Brinc has introduced a new drone designed for emergency response, positioning it as a potential alternative to police helicopters. The product, called Guardian drone, is aimed at law enforcement and public safety agencies across the United States.

The launch comes as the company expands operations, including a new 50,000-square-foot facility in Seattle that is expected to be fully operational later this year.

Company Background And Growth

Brinc was founded in 2017 by Blake Resnick, a former participant in the Thiel Fellowship.

The company has raised multiple funding rounds and was most recently valued at nearly $500 million, according to Resnick.

Sam Altman, known for his role at OpenAI, was among the company’s early seed investors.

Brinc focuses on developing drones for public safety use, including police and emergency services.

Guardian Drone Specifications And Features

The Guardian drone is designed to support emergency response operations.

According to Brinc, it can reach speeds of up to 60 miles per hour and remain airborne for up to 62 minutes.

The system includes thermal imaging and multiple 4K cameras with zoom capabilities, allowing operators to capture detailed visuals from distance.

Additional features include a spotlight and a loudspeaker intended for communication during incidents.

The drone also integrates connectivity through Starlink, which is embedded directly into the device.

This allows the drone to maintain communication in areas without traditional network coverage.

Brinc said this is the first commercially produced quadcopter to include such integration.

Automated Deployment And Equipment Capability

The Guardian system includes an automated landing and charging station, referred to by the company as a “charging nest.”

This system can swap batteries without human intervention.

The station can also store emergency equipment such as defibrillators, flotation devices, and Naloxone.

These supplies can be deployed as part of emergency response operations.

Market Opportunity And Expansion Strategy

Resnick said the company is targeting a large addressable market.

He estimated that the United States has approximately 20,000 police departments, 30,000 fire departments, and 80,000 related stations.

He suggested that a significant portion of these facilities could adopt drone-based emergency response systems.

Brinc estimates the market opportunity at between $6 billion and $8 billion globally.

To expand adoption, the company has partnered with the National League of Cities to support “drone as first responder” programs.

Impact Of Policy And Market Dynamics

Recent policy changes in the United States have affected the competitive landscape.

Restrictions on foreign-made drones have reduced the presence of companies such as DJI in the US market.

Resnick said this shift creates an opportunity for domestic manufacturers.

He stated that Brinc aims to become a leading drone supplier in markets seeking alternatives to foreign-made systems.

Featured image credits: rawpixel.com

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