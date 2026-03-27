Basil Resale Centers Encourages Western New York Drivers to Support Veterans and Community Charities Through Local Initiatives

Basil Resale Sheridan, a trusted destination for used cars in Buffalo, pre-owned vehicles in Western New York, and affordable used SUVs and trucks near Niagara Falls, is inviting local drivers to take part in community initiatives that support veterans, families, and charitable organizations throughout the region.

Located in Williamsville and serving drivers across Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and communities throughout Western New York, Basil Resale Centers continues to strengthen its commitment to giving back through impactful partnerships and community-driven programs.

For several years, Basil dealerships have partnered with the Veterans One-stop Center of Western New York, an organization dedicated to helping veterans transition successfully into civilian life. Through fundraising events and ongoing community support, Basil dealerships have helped raise more than $250,000 to assist veterans across Western New York.

One of the most meaningful programs connected to this partnership is Vehicles for Vets, an initiative designed to provide reliable transportation to deserving veterans in the region. Through the program, Basil dealerships have already donated 14 vehicles to local veterans, helping recipients gain better access to employment, healthcare services, and daily necessities.

Residents throughout Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and surrounding Western New York communities are encouraged to participate by nominating a veteran or active-duty military member who could benefit from receiving a vehicle through the Vehicles for Vets program.

“At Basil Resale Centers, our mission goes beyond offering quality used vehicles in Buffalo,” said a representative for the dealership group. “We are proud to support the community that supports us, and we encourage local drivers to join us in helping veterans and charitable organizations throughout Western New York.”

In addition to supporting veterans, Basil dealerships help bring joy to families during the holiday season through Operation Santa Claus, a charitable initiative in partnership with Toys for Tots and the WNY Holiday Partnership. Basil dealership locations serve as official toy collection sites, helping gather gifts that are distributed to children across Buffalo and surrounding communities.

Through these efforts and other community partnerships, Basil dealerships have helped contribute to the donation of more than 100,000 toys to children throughout Western New York.

Basil Resale Sheridan also actively supports numerous nonprofit organizations across the region, including:

FeedMore WNY

Oishei Children’s Hospital

Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park

Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

Make-A-Wish Foundation

Habitat for Humanity

Kevin Guest House

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Salvation Army

Ronald McDonald House Charities

Niagara County SPCA

Drivers searching for used cars for sale in Buffalo, affordable used SUVs near Niagara Falls, or trusted used car dealerships in Western New York are encouraged to visit Basil Resale Centers to explore available inventory while supporting a dealership group dedicated to strengthening the community.

About Basil Resale Sheridan

Basil Resale Sheridan is a trusted used car dealership serving Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Williamsville, and communities throughout Western New York. The dealership offers a wide selection of quality pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs at competitive prices while delivering customer-focused service. Basil Resale Sheridan is also recognized for its strong commitment to community involvement, charitable partnerships, and support for veterans and local families.

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