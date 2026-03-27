Malware Found In LiteLLM Open Source Project Raises Supply Chain Security Concerns

A malware incident affecting an open-source project developed by Y Combinator graduate LiteLLM has exposed risks in software dependency chains, after malicious code was discovered embedded in one of its components.

LiteLLM, widely used by developers to access multiple AI models and manage usage costs, has seen significant adoption, with security firm Snyk reporting download rates of up to 3.4 million per day. The project also holds tens of thousands of stars and forks on GitHub.

Malware Introduced Through Dependency Chain

The issue was identified by Callum McMahon of FutureSearch, who discovered the malware after his system shut down following installation.

The malicious code entered LiteLLM through a third-party dependency. Once executed, it extracted login credentials from affected systems and used them to access additional accounts and software packages, enabling further data collection.

A flaw in the malware’s design caused McMahon’s system to crash, prompting further investigation. The code’s structure led some researchers, including Andrej Karpathy, to suggest it may have been generated using automated coding tools.

Rapid Response And Ongoing Investigation

LiteLLM’s developers began addressing the issue shortly after discovery, with the incident reportedly identified within hours. The company is currently working with Mandiant to investigate the breach.

Krrish Dholakia said the team’s immediate focus is on the ongoing forensic review, with plans to share technical findings with the developer community once the investigation is complete.

Security Certifications And Compliance Questions

The incident has drawn attention to LiteLLM’s security certifications, including SOC 2 and ISO 27001, which were obtained through Delve.

Delve has faced allegations that it misrepresented compliance processes by generating inaccurate data and relying on insufficient audit practices, claims the company has denied.

Security certifications are intended to demonstrate that organizations maintain appropriate safeguards and policies, including those related to software dependencies. However, they do not guarantee protection against all forms of attack, including supply chain compromises.

Discussion Within Developer Community

The incident has prompted discussion among developers and researchers about the limits of compliance frameworks and the risks associated with widely used open-source tools.

Industry observers have noted that dependency-based attacks remain difficult to prevent, even in projects with established security practices.

Featured image credits: SPARK Services

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