Redefining Kids’ Screen Time: TutoClub Leads a Leap Forward in Educational Gaming for Kids

TutoClub , the premium subscription service developed by globally recognized gaming studio for kids, TutoTOONS, is redefining what kids’ digital entertainment looks like. The platform unlocks access to a curated, COPPA/GDPR-compliant learning environment with 45+ ad-free educational games for children aged 2-8, making quality screen time effortless for families.

TutoClub was built to give parents peace of mind and kids a joyful, educational screen time experience. As parents grow increasingly wary of kids’ apps for being ad-saturated and distraction-filled, TutoClub is leading the leap forward in interactive digital play-based learning. The premium service brings together an ecosystem of vetted, age-appropriate learning games for kids under one subscription. 100% ad-free, no in-app purchases or inappropriate content.

At the heart of TutoClub is the belief that children learn best when they are playing. Therefore, TutoClub blends fun gameplay with real learning and developmental outcomes. The kids’ games subscription service introduces kids to imaginative worlds that spark creativity, build their problem-solving skills, and foster their emotional growth and logic. The 45+ fun and educational games include beloved games like Fluvsies, Smolsies, and Giggle Babies, which have earned the trust of thousands of families. Parents have reported improvements in their children’s emotional awareness, focus, and problem-solving. This has earned TutoClub recognition as one of the best educational games platforms for kids .

“While our core goal when we created TutoClub was to redefine the future of kids’ screen time by providing a safe, ad-free entertainment environment for kids, providing a space that supports learning and development became equally important,” said Modestas Povilaitis, co-founder and CEO of TutoTOONS. “Thousands of parents now trust us for family-friendly content that sparks imagination and builds essential life skills.”

In addition to its library of safe educational games for kids, the TutoClub subscription is designed to make learning and play accessible anytime, anywhere. The platform is fully COPPA and GDPR-compliant and privacy-safe, with regular updates and new content. TutoClub subscription gives parents access to a unified account system that makes managing access across the family easy, with multi-device and cross-platform support.

“Our platform is not just designed for kids, it is built to ease parents’ lives by giving them some time for themselves while their kids have safe, 100% ad-free screen time,” added Modestas. “We have created a parent-approved, made-for-children digital space that creates an environment where learning and play come together naturally.”

TutoClub also operates as a subscription service rather than a standalone app, eliminating the strain of purchasing individual apps with risks of inappropriate content, in-app ads, and distractions. Under TutoClub’s subscription, families unlock full premium content across 45+ fun and educational games. The platform also offers families a free 3-day trial, giving them the opportunity to experience it before committing to the monthly or yearly plans.

As the kids’ online gaming landscape continues to evolve and concerns for child safety grow, TutoClub represents a leap toward safe, productive, and healthy screen time for kids. Beyond the games, the team at TutoClub is focused on building resources, insights, and guidance that support families as they navigate kids’ games online. TutoClub is positioned to lead its growing community of families towards reshaping how families access entertainment and how kids access games online.

“TutoClub represents what kids’ screen time should have been all along: safe, fun, and educational for the children and for the parents, it provides much-needed downtime and peace of mind,” concluded Modestas.

TutoClub is available via subscription at tutoclub.com . Parents can explore the full educational game library and begin a free trial. The platform is compatible with iOS, Android, and Amazon devices, with multi-device support, allowing the whole family to benefit from one single subscription.

About TutoClub:

TutoClub is a premium subscription service developed by TutoTOONS, a globally recognized studio known for creating fun and educational games for young children. TutoClub gives families safe, ad-free access to a curated collection of educational kids’ games. The platform is designed to offer modern parents access to kids’ games online that balance education and entertainment.

For more information, visit TutoClub.