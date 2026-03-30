Zuckerberg Offered Support To Musk And Discussed OpenAI Bid In Newly Released Messages

Messages exchanged between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg show a period of cooperation in early 2025, including offers of support and a brief discussion about a potential joint bid for OpenAI, according to court documents made public on Friday.

The messages surfaced as part of Musk’s legal case against OpenAI and were reported by Engadget. They were sent on February 3, 2025, around the time Zuckerberg appeared on Joe Rogan’s show, where he commented on corporate culture in the United States.

Messages Show Offer Of Moderation Support

In the exchange, Zuckerberg referred to Musk’s involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, which focuses on reducing government operations. He wrote that progress appeared to be taking place and said Meta’s teams were prepared to remove content that could expose or threaten individuals connected to Musk’s work.

Zuckerberg added that he could provide further assistance if needed. Musk responded with a heart emoji, indicating acknowledgment of the message.

Discussion Of OpenAI Bid

Musk then asked whether Zuckerberg would consider joining him and others in a bid related to OpenAI. In response, Zuckerberg suggested continuing the discussion through a phone call. Previously released documents indicate that Zuckerberg did not ultimately participate in the proposed bid.

The exchange reflects a shift from earlier tensions between the two executives, who had previously engaged in public disagreements, including a challenge issued by Musk for a physical contest. The messages indicate a more cooperative tone during the early period of the second administration of Donald Trump.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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