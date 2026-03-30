Bay Area Reverse Mortgage Specialist Homa Rassouli Helps Seniors Secure Financial Stability in Retirement

Reverse mortgage specialist Homa Rassouli is working with homeowners across the Bay Area of California to help seniors better understand how reverse mortgages can support financial stability during retirement. With more than 38 years of experience in the reverse mortgage field, including 22 years in the financial services and mortgage industries at Wells Fargo Bank and Mutual of Omaha, Rassouli provides education and guidance designed to help older homeowners evaluate options that allow them to age in place while maintaining financial independence.

As retirement costs continue to rise, many homeowners are exploring ways to use their existing home equity to help improve their financial flexibility. Through her work helping clients navigate reverse mortgages in the Bay Area of California, Rassouli focuses on providing clear, matter-of-fact education so homeowners can fully understand how reverse mortgages function and how they may support long-term retirement goals.

Her approach centers on helping clients determine whether a reverse mortgage aligns with their overall financial strategy. Some homeowners use reverse mortgages to eliminate monthly mortgage payments* and improve cash flow, while others use them to supplement retirement income, extend the life of investment portfolios, or remain comfortably in their homes without added financial strain. Rassouli enjoys educating and working with mature homeowners, their families, and their trusted advisors to secure long-term, sustainable retirement solutions.

Rassouli began her career at Wells Fargo Bank and has built a reputation as a trusted resource for retirees. She has earned the prestigious “President’s Club” honor for 16 consecutive years and is widely recognized for her commitment to professionalism and client education.

Beyond her work with clients, Rassouli frequently provides trainings, seminars, and panel discussions throughout the community. She has delivered educational programs for organizations including the Novato and San Rafael Chambers of Commerce, the Financial Planning Association, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, and the Marin Bar Association.

She remains actively engaged with the Marin Realtors, North Bay Realtors, Women’s Council of Realtors, CAL CPA, and the Section on Aging. In addition, she serves on the board of the Novato Chamber of Commerce, Marin County Estate Planning Council, San Francisco Financial Planning Association, Marin Realtors Government Affairs Committee, San Rafael Women on Industry Committee, and the Women’s Club of Marin.

Homa holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and Finance from Gannon University in Pennsylvania. She values family deeply and enjoys spending time with her three grandchildren.

“The best part about my work is helping clients gain clarity and confidence about their options so they can enjoy retirement with greater peace of mind,” said Homa Rassouli.

Homeowners interested in learning more about reverse mortgage options and retirement planning resources can visit the official website at https://homarassouli.com.

To learn more about reverse mortgage options and how they may support retirement planning, visit https://homarassouli.com or explore resources about reverse mortgages in the Bay Area of California at https://homarassouli.com/california-reverse-mortgages.

About Mutual of Omaha

Mutual of Omaha Reverse Mortgage, a division of Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, provides guidance and resources for homeowners exploring reverse mortgage options and retirement financing strategies. The organization focuses on education, transparency, and personalized financial guidance to help clients make informed decisions that support long-term financial security and quality of life.

*Borrower must occupy home as primary residence and remain current on property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, the costs of home maintenance, and any HOA fees. Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Inc. dba Mutual of Omaha Reverse Mortgage, NMLS ID 1025894. 3131 Camino Del Rio N 1100, San Diego, CA 92108. Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection & Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act, License 4131356. These materials are not from HUD or FHA and the document was not approved by HUD, FHA or any Government Agency. Subject to credit approval. For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org Expires 03/2029 #4391122656 Equal Housing Lender