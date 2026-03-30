Bluesky Introduces Attie AI App To Enable Custom Feeds And User Built Social Tools

Bluesky has presented a new standalone AI application called Attie, designed to let users create custom algorithms, curate personalized feeds, and eventually build their own social apps using natural language commands.

The app was introduced at the Atmosphere conference by Jay Graber, the company’s former chief executive, alongside Paul Frazee. Early access is being offered to conference attendees, who will act as initial beta testers. Attie runs on Claude and operates on Bluesky’s underlying AT Protocol, an open system that supports interoperability across apps.

Standalone Product Built On Open Protocol

Interim chief executive Toni Schneider said the app is not part of the existing Bluesky platform but instead represents a separate product developed by a new team led by Graber. He noted that while Bluesky has previously introduced features such as custom feeds and Starter Packs within its main app, Attie marks the first external product built from that ecosystem.

Users can log in through their existing credentials tied to the AT Protocol, which includes Bluesky accounts. Because the system shares data across connected apps, Attie can interpret user preferences, past interactions, and interests immediately upon login.

AI Driven Feed Creation And Personalisation

Attie allows users to generate custom feeds by typing instructions in natural language, similar to interacting with a chatbot. Users can ask the app what content they may want to see or repost, while also shaping their feed without needing technical knowledge or coding skills.

Schneider said the goal is to enable more users to participate in building on the Atmosphere ecosystem. He described the app as focused on user benefit, adding that the technology is intended to support individuals rather than platform-driven outcomes.

At launch, Attie supports the creation and viewing of custom feeds, which can later be accessed within Bluesky or other applications built on the AT Protocol. Future plans include enabling users to build full social applications and tools for others through simplified development methods described as “vibe-coding.”

Shift In Leadership Focus And Product Development

Schneider said development of Attie began several months ago, around the time Graber chose to move away from the chief executive role to focus on product development. He said the change allowed her to spend more time building new systems rather than managing company operations.

Graber said current uses of AI by major platforms tend to prioritise engagement metrics, data collection, and algorithm control. In announcing Attie, she stated that AI should instead serve users directly, allowing them to design their own experiences and filter content more effectively within open systems.

Funding, Growth, And Monetisation Plans

Bluesky also confirmed it has secured $100 million in additional funding from a round completed last year. Schneider said the funding provides more than three years of operational runway, offering stability for both the company and its wider ecosystem. The platform currently reports 43.4 million users.

The company plans to address several areas, including adding privacy controls to the AT Protocol and developing monetisation strategies. Options under consideration include subscriptions and hosting services for users who want to manage their own communities. It has not yet determined whether Attie will require payment, as it remains in private beta.

No Crypto Integration Despite Investor Links

Schneider said the company does not plan to integrate cryptocurrency features, despite having investors associated with the crypto sector. He explained that these investors were drawn to decentralisation principles rather than financial applications, aligning with Bluesky’s focus on decentralised social infrastructure.

He compared the potential of the Atmosphere ecosystem to that of WordPress.com, which developed into a large-scale network of independent yet interconnected services. Schneider said a similar structure could allow multiple apps and services to coexist within Bluesky’s open framework, supporting broader participation and economic activity.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

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