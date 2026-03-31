Value Added Moving Announces Nationwide Moving Services

Value Added Moving, a U.S. Department of Transportation licensed moving company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is expanding its national presence in 2026 with a renewed commitment to providing affordable, full-service relocation solutions to households and businesses nationwide. The company is family owned and operates with a mission to deliver high-quality moving services at a competitive price.

With rising long-distance moving costs, Value Added Moving stands as a practical and trustworthy option for clients navigating their relocation journeys. The company’s moving services cover the entire continental U.S. through its unique Value Added Network, a coordinated system of vetted carriers, established routes, and experienced professionals.

Award Recognition: Best Long-Distance Moving Company in the U.S. of 2026

Value Added Moving has been honored by Best of Best Review as Best Long-Distance Moving Company in the U.S. of 2026 . This prestigious award recognizes the company’s exceptional service, reliability, and dedication to providing efficient and affordable moving solutions for customers nationwide. The accolade reinforces Value Added Moving’s commitment to delivering a seamless relocation experience across state lines and solidifies its reputation as a leader in the moving industry.

Closing the Gap Between Cost and Quality

The moving industry is often marked by a significant gap between the price of service and quality. Budget options often sacrifice reliability and communication, while premium services come with high prices. Value Added Moving was founded to bridge this gap by offering professional relocation services without the premium price tag.

Through the Value Added Network, the company can offer cost-effective rates that reflect the efficiency of a coordinated logistics system, not the overhead costs of a single-carrier operation. This model allows customers to receive dedicated, full-service attention at affordable rates typically associated with self-service movers.

Customers, whether relocating their homes or businesses, have praised Value Added Moving for its reliability, attention to detail, and value. Reviews on platforms such as BirdEye, My Moving Journey, and MyGoodMovers highlight the company’s excellent service and customer support.

The Value Added Network: A Nationwide Infrastructure

At the core of Value Added Moving’s business is its Value Added Network. This network spans the entire United States and is designed to match each move with the best resources based on the route, timing, and specific needs of the customer.

The Value Added Network allows the company to offer consistent service across all locations, ensuring that whether a move is happening between neighboring states or from coast to coast, it will be managed with the same level of care and professionalism.

This infrastructure is not just about logistics; it’s about maintaining a high-quality customer experience at every step. All moving professionals and carriers within the network adhere to strict standards that reflect the company’s commitment to providing reliable service.

A Personal Advocate for Every Move

One of the standout features of Value Added Moving is its dedication to communication. From the moment a customer books their move, they are paired with a personal advocate who stays with them throughout the entire process. This advocate ensures that the customer has direct access to someone who understands the specifics of their move and can provide support at every stage.

“We pride ourselves on providing A+ customer service from the day you book all the way through the delivery of your belongings,” said a company spokesperson.

This personalized model is especially helpful for long-distance moves, where timing, logistics, and coordination can be challenging. Having a dedicated advocate ensures that customers don’t face the stress of navigating automated systems or waiting for callbacks.

Expertise in Handling Fragile and Heavy Items

Not all moves are alike. Some require careful handling of fragile or heavy items. Value Added Moving has developed specific expertise in relocating items such as pianos, artwork, antiques, and oversized furniture.

This experience allows the company to handle moves that other providers might refuse or poorly execute. Their team is specially trained to ensure that high-value or delicate items are moved safely and efficiently. “We are experienced in heavy-duty and fragile moves. Pianos, artwork, bulky items, delicate items, and more,” the spokesperson added.

This capability sets Value Added Moving apart from generalist movers, offering clients peace of mind when it comes to relocating their most prized possessions.

Moving Advice and Transparency

Relocating long distances can be overwhelming, especially for first-time movers. To support its customers, Value Added Moving offers expert advice and guidance at every stage. Customers are encouraged to ask questions and clarify any concerns, ensuring they feel comfortable and informed throughout the process.

“We are happy to provide the advice and information you need to feel comfortable and informed,” the spokesperson explained.

This advisory approach reflects the company’s philosophy of treating each move as a personal matter. By taking the time to understand the specifics of each customer’s needs, whether timeline constraints, special handling requirements, or budgetary considerations, the team tailors each relocation experience accordingly.

Verified Reviews and Accountability

Trust is crucial in the moving industry, and Value Added Moving’s reviews reflect the company’s commitment to transparency and reliability. Across various third-party platforms, including BirdEye, MyGoodMovers, and Moving Sheriff, customers have shared positive experiences. Many cite the company’s professional infrastructure, responsive customer service, and availability of support at all stages of the move.

The company’s nationwide reach and 24/7 staffing model ensure that customers have access to real-time communication and issue resolution. For many, this level of support offers a significant advantage over smaller, local movers.

DOT Licensing and Liability Coverage

Value Added Moving operates under the strict regulatory oversight of the U.S. Department of Transportation. This ensures that the company adheres to industry standards, offering customers the assurance that their move will be completed in a safe, legal, and regulated manner.

Additionally, the company provides liability coverage, offering protection in the event of damage or loss during the move. This coverage is especially important for long-distance moves that involve high-value items.

Preparing for Growth in 2026

As Value Added Moving looks toward 2026, the company is focusing on expanding its marketing presence. Its strong digital footprint includes Google Local Services Ads, a prestigious designation that highlights service quality, and active advertising through Meta platforms.

The company’s Google Guarantee status, a distinction earned by passing background checks and meeting Google’s service standards, offers additional confidence for customers discovering Value Added Moving through online search.

These efforts align with the company’s long-term strategy to increase visibility and credibility in the moving industry as demand for reliable, affordable interstate moving services grows. For more information, visit valueaddedmoving.com .

About Value Added Moving

Value Added Moving is a family owned, U.S. Department of Transportation licensed moving company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company specializes in full-service household and corporate relocations across the United States, operating through the Value Added Network, a coordinated system of carriers, routes, and moving professionals covering the entire country. Value Added Moving is committed to delivering professional, attentive relocation services at accessible price points, supported by dedicated customer advocates available from booking through final delivery. The company can be reached by phone at 1-888-325-5081 or by email at support@valueaddedmoving.com .

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