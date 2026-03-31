Saba Introduces the Metabolic Intelligence System

A New Standard in Natural GLP 1 Support and Microbiome Optimization

Saba, a leader in science driven nutritional innovation, announced the launch of the Saba Metabolic Intelligence System™, a comprehensive platform designed to optimize metabolism by working with the body.

Powered by Saba’s proprietary 4 Pillar Technology™, the system represents a shift away from restrictive and stimulant heavy approaches toward a model focused on metabolic support, microbiome optimization, and natural GLP 1 activity.

The company states that the system is built on the principle that when the body is properly supported, it performs as designed.

The Science Behind Saba 4 Pillar Technology™

Saba’s 4 Pillar Technology™ is engineered to support metabolic function through four integrated components.

The ACTIVATE function supports efficient fat metabolism while preserving lean muscle. The STRENGTHEN function focuses on rebuilding the microbiome to enhance gut brain signaling and metabolic function. The BALANCE function promotes appetite control and helps regulate cravings. The SUSTAIN function delivers steady energy without spikes or crashes.

Together, these four pillars form a coordinated system designed to improve metabolic efficiency, energy utilization, and long term performance.

Advanced Microbiome Science with Six Probiotic Strains

At the core of the system is a microbiome matrix delivering approximately 35 billion colony forming units across six probiotic strains, combined with targeted prebiotic support.

These strains include Akkermansia muciniphila, which supports gut barrier strength and metabolic health, and Clostridium butyricum, which promotes butyrate production and GLP 1 signaling. The formulation also includes Bifidobacterium infantis for digestion and immune balance, and Bifidobacterium breve for fat metabolism and inflammation balance.

Additional strains include Lactobacillus rhamnosus, which supports appetite regulation and metabolic resilience, and Lactobacillus gasseri, which has been associated with abdominal fat reduction and microbiome diversity.

The microbiome formulation is supported by inulin, a prebiotic fiber that nourishes beneficial bacteria and supports satiety and digestive function.

Clinically Supported Ingredient Synergy

The system is further supported by a selection of research backed compounds.

Eriomin®, derived from lemon extract, has been studied for its role in supporting natural GLP 1 levels. Morosil®, derived from red orange extract, is included for its association with abdominal fat and body composition. The formulation also includes Advantra Z® and VegiSurge®, which are used for thermogenesis, energy, and metabolic performance.

This combination provides targeted metabolic support without reliance on synthetic GLP 1 drugs.

A Complete Three Part System for Daily Use

The Saba Metabolic Intelligence System™ is designed as a three part platform.

Saba GEM™ serves as a daily metabolic activator supporting GLP 1 activity, microbiome balance, and energy. Saba ToppFast™ is a nutrient dense metabolic shake with multi source protein and fiber rich prebiotics. Saba Pure Creatine Monohydrate supports lean muscle preservation and cellular energy.

Together, these components create a comprehensive approach to metabolic efficiency, muscle support, and sustained performance.

Industry Perspective on Metabolic Health

In a statement, Saba Owner Dhamendra Lachman said, “For too long, the industry has tried to force the body into change. The Saba Metabolic Intelligence System™ is built on a different principle. When you support the body’s biology, performance follows. This represents a more sustainable approach to metabolic health.”

The announcement reflects broader industry interest in microbiome research and non pharmaceutical approaches to metabolic wellness.

The Saba Metabolic Intelligence System™ is available through authorized Saba promoters and the official website at www.sabaforlife.com .

About Saba

Saba is headquartered in Oklahoma City and focuses on developing research driven nutritional solutions designed to support metabolism, energy, and overall health.

Media Contact

Mani Hagood

Saba Media Representative

Email: info@sabahomeoffice.com

Website: www.sabaforlife.com