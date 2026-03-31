Xuefeng Ma Announces Untitled Love Solo Exhibition

Echoes of Eternity: Xuefeng Ma Weaves Ancient Poetry into Modern Canvas

As Xuefeng Ma prepares for her highly anticipated first solo exhibition, “爱的无题—马雪枫艺术展” (Untitled Love , Ma Xuefeng Art Exhibition), a deeper exploration of her artistic journey is warranted. This landmark event promises a profound cross-cultural artistic dialogue, showcasing a unique fusion of Chinese calligraphy and Western acrylics. As this significant exhibition approaches, we delve into the rich background that has shaped Xuefeng Ma into the evocative artist she is today.

Xuefeng Ma’s dedication and unique vision are poised for international acclaim with her upcoming “爱的无题—马雪枫艺术展” (Untitled Love , Ma Xuefeng Art Exhibition), a solo exhibition slated for April 10-12, 2026, at the prestigious Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France. This event is a significant milestone, marking her very first solo show and representing a vibrant showcase of East-West cultural and artistic exchange. The exhibition is a collaborative effort, jointly organized by cultural institutions from Beijing (China), France, and Spain, offering visitors an unparalleled opportunity to experience the unique blend of poetic depth and visual intensity that defines her work. Visitors will be able to witness firsthand the captivating interplay of Chinese calligraphy and acrylic paintings, offering a direct experience of the artistic dialogue she fosters between these two worlds. Xuefeng Ma will be exhibiting at Stand B55 at the Carrousel du Louvre. This marks her third trip to France for exhibitions in just six months.

Xuefeng Ma’s impressive track record on the international stage includes having her works selected for major exhibitions. Her piece “Mountains and Flowing Water – Found” (高山流水-觅得) was selected for the 36th Salon International d’Art Contemporain at the Carrousel du Louvre, Paris (2025). Additionally, “The Power of Love” (爱的力量) was selected for the China-Thailand “Neighbors Across the Sea” International Art Exhibition. Further solidifying her global presence, “Mystery of the Jǐnsè” (锦瑟之谜) was chosen for the 2026 ART CAPITAL International Art Salon at the Grand Palais, Paris, and “Symphony of Entropy” (熵的交响) was selected for the 61st Venice International Art Biennale. Her work “Galloping Imagination” (天马行空) was also selected for the 2026 Chinese Calligraphy and Painting Spring Gala Exhibition.

Xuefeng Ma, an artist born in Nanjing, China, now resides in Barcelona, Spain. She has transitioned from a celebrated writer to an evocative painter, creating a distinctive body of work that translates the profound beauty and philosophical depth of classical Chinese Tang and Song dynasty poetry into a breathtaking visual language.

From Pen to Palette: A Journey Reimagined

With a professional background in Chinese language and literature and years of honing her craft as a writer, Xuefeng Ma possessed a deep understanding of narrative, symbolism, and the nuanced expression of human emotion through words. This literary foundation laid the groundwork for her later artistic explorations.

In 2017, a pivotal chapter began as she moved to Barcelona, Spain. It was here, amidst a new cultural landscape, that her dormant passion for painting was reawakened. What began as a fascinating bridge between her past and future, involved the meticulous hand-copying of world literary classics such as Miguel de Cervantes’ “Don Quixote,” Goethe’s “Faust,” and Shakespeare’s five great tragedies, all in Chinese. This painstaking process, an act of reverence for the written word, slowly began to intertwine with visual expression. “In copying, I painted. In painting, through art, I sought to rebuild life and find its true power and soul,” she reflects.

She candidly shares a crucial turning point: “I had studied painting when I was young, but gave it up due to the necessities of survival.” However, retirement and the supportive environment of her family in Barcelona provided the perfect impetus to formally pick up the brush once more. Her motivation crystallized: to use art as a means to explore “life’s power, individual awakening, the value of life, and the pursuit of freedom.”

The Language of Color: Xuefeng Ma’s Poetic Visuals

Xuefeng Ma’s unique artistic style is a captivating fusion of tradition and innovation, deeply rooted in the evocative power of classical Chinese poetry and expressed through a vibrant contemporary aesthetic. She describes her work as using “saturated colors to distill human emotions into symbolic imagery, transcending the superficiality of concrete representation to reach the core of emotional structure.” This approach allows her to delve into the intangible, creating visual metaphors that resonate with universal human experiences.

Her technique is equally distinctive, characterized by “floating colors, dripping lines, and splashed shapes” that aim to establish a primal connection with the essence of human life. The materials she employs further highlight this cross-cultural dialogue: she works with traditional Chinese Xuan paper cardstock and Chinese painting pigments, alongside Western canvases and acrylic paints. Her tools—the precise Chinese brush and the expressive palette knife—further symbolize the delicate balance she strikes between Eastern refinement and Western boldness.

The core of Xuefeng Ma’s artistic endeavor lies in her ability to translate the profound “imagination of classical Chinese Tang and Song dynasty poetry” into a visual realm. She cites Li Shangyin (c. 813–858), a celebrated Tang poet known for his intricate compositions, symbolic allusions, rich vocabulary, and subtle exploration of deep emotions. Li Shangyin’s aesthetic core—symbolic “ménglóng” (misty, obscure) and polysemy—where human emotions interweave with natural imagery, leaves infinite room for interpretation and imagination. Xuefeng Ma channels this poetic ethos, transforming the abstract beauty and philosophical weight of these verses into tangible, mesmerizing paintings.

The themes she explores most often—the birth and process of life, the relationship between humanity and nature, and the emotional resonance between ancient Chinese poets and people today—all flow from this poetic wellspring. Her creative process is inspired by a holistic engagement with life: “reading philosophical books, experiencing the full cycle of human life—birth, aging, sickness, death—and reflecting on daily life, including missing family and friends in China while in Spain.”

A Call to Awaken the Soul

Xuefeng Ma stands as a compelling figure in the contemporary art scene, an artist whose work embodies a powerful synthesis of literary heritage and visual innovation. Her canvases serve as gateways to an emotional and philosophical landscape rich with ancient echoes and modern resonance.

Through her vibrant colors and symbolic forms, she invites us to pause, reflect, and connect with the timeless human questions that have captivated poets and thinkers for millennia. Her art is a gentle yet powerful reminder of the enduring beauty of classical poetry, rendered anew for a global audience. As Xuefeng Ma herself articulates, her art is a journey towards profound self-discovery and empowerment. “Let us immerse ourselves in art,” she urges, “rebuild life, and find our true selves.”

Media Contact

Xuefeng Ma

M&S EDITORIAL ESPAÑA S.L. / ASOCIACION DE INTERCAMBIO INTERNACIONAL DE BIBLIOTECAS CHINAS EN BARCELONA ESPAÑA

Email: xbymscbs@gmail.com / bcnzgsg@gmail.com

Facebook

Instagram