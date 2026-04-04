Beehiiv Launches Native Podcast Hosting To Expand Creator Platform

Beehiiv is introducing native podcast hosting, allowing creators to publish, distribute, and monetize podcasts directly within its platform. The move adds audio to Beehiiv’s existing newsletter-focused tools as the company expands its offering for creators.

Podcast Hosting Integrated With Newsletters And Analytics

Creators can upload podcast episodes, share them with subscribers, and track performance using built-in analytics. According to co-founder and CEO Tyler Denk, the addition reflects demand from users who want to manage multiple content formats in one place.

Denk said newsletters and podcasts share similar structures, including episodic formats, long-form content, and audience-based distribution models supported by sponsorships.

Beehiiv already has thousands of users hosting podcasts on external platforms, which informed the decision to bring podcasting capabilities in-house.

Expansion Positions Beehiiv Against Rival Platforms

The launch reflects Beehiiv’s broader effort to build an all-in-one creator platform. It places the company in closer competition with platforms such as Substack and Patreon, both of which support podcasting.

Substack has expanded into video and podcast content, while Patreon has introduced updates aimed at attracting newsletter writers.

Semafor previously reported on Beehiiv’s move into podcasting.

Revenue Model Focuses On Creator Retention

Beehiiv said it does not take a percentage of creator revenue. Denk stated that creators retain 100% of their earnings. By comparison, Substack takes a 10% cut from paid podcast subscriptions, while Patreon takes 8%.

Creators can bundle podcasts with existing paid newsletters, offering private feeds, early access, and exclusive episodes. They can also provide free podcast content alongside paid offerings.

Distribution And Discoverability Features Included

Podcasts uploaded to Beehiiv are distributed to major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, and Castro. The platform supports MP3, M4A, and WAV file formats and applies automatic audio normalization.

Each episode includes a transcript, which improves search visibility and discoverability in large language models. Episodes also receive dedicated SEO-optimized web pages, allowing listeners to stay on Beehiiv instead of being redirected to external platforms.

Analytics And Advertising Expansion Planned

Beehiiv’s podcast analytics follow IAB standards and provide insights across multiple dimensions, including country, listening platform, device, and operating system. Creators can track downloads at the episode level and access real-time data.

The company plans to extend its advertising network to podcasts, enabling dynamic ad placement. Beehiiv is also hiring a head of podcasts to oversee this expansion.

Launch Includes Initial Podcast Lineup And Growth Metrics

Podcasts joining Beehiiv at launch include Genshe with Avni Barman, 505 podcast with Brayden Figueroa and Kostas Garcia, The Rebooting Show with Brian Morrissey, Sweat Equity by Alex Garcia and Brian Blum, The Most Important Question from Quinn Emmett, and Lunch with Jamie by Jamie Patricof.

Denk said the company expects strong adoption from existing users in the coming weeks, with additional podcasts set to launch on the platform.

Founded in 2021, Beehiiv raised a $33 million Series B in April 2024 with investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners and NEA. Denk said the company recorded its strongest quarter in Q1 2026, adding $4.5 million in annual recurring revenue, sending over 10 billion emails, and surpassing 50,000 active users.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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