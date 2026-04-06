MVNT Launches mvntSTUDIO, Bringing a Software Layer to Dance for the First Time

MVNT , the company building AI infrastructure for dance, recently announced the launch of mvntSTUDIO, a web-based creator tool that generates music-conditioned choreography from a music track. Built for game developers, professional choreographers, and virtual entertainment studios, mvntSTUDIO is designed to help teams create professional-grade movement with greater speed, flexibility, and musical precision.

Music reaches people through sound, but dance helps it stay with them. It gives emotion a body, turns performance into memory, and helps songs travel beyond listening into culture, community, and participation. For decades, dance has amplified how audiences connect with music, artists, and each other.

That amplifying role matters even more now as AI reshapes music creation and digital content. According to Luminate’s March 2026 report, AI-generated songs have flooded music streaming platforms over the past two years, while several virtual music artists have already accumulated millions of catalog streams, intensifying competition for consumer attention.

Yet even as music and content creation evolve, dance remains one of the few major creative disciplines without a true software layer. Musicians have digital audio workstations. Designers have design software. Filmmakers have editing suites. Choreographers still work largely through embodied memory, manual video documentation, and labor-intensive production pipelines. MVNT developed mvntSTUDIO to help change that by making dance programmable for the first time.

“Every creative discipline got its software moment. Music got Pro Tools, design got Photoshop, video got Premiere. Dance never did,” said Joon Jung, CEO and Co-founder of MVNT. “We’re not building a feature. We’re building the tool that was always missing. And the timing is not a coincidence. The same AI wave that’s transforming every other creative field is finally making dance programmable. MVNT is that infrastructure layer.”

Unlike generic motion tools that produce reusable dance loops, MVNT’s Dance Intelligence platform generates choreography conditioned on the structure of a specific track, including its rhythm, harmony, and energy. That allows creators to generate movement that responds to the music itself rather than relying on generic animation templates.

Across movement-driven industries, high-quality dance content is still difficult to create at speed and scale, especially when movement needs to respond to a specific track. That includes game developers creating character animation, choreographers iterating on movement for live or recorded performances, and virtual entertainment teams producing performance-driven content at scale.

Through mvntSTUDIO and Unreal Dance Editor, MVNT aims to serve both the creator layer and the game engine layer of dance production. The company was co-founded by CEO Joon Jung and Youngjun Choi, one of South Korea’s most recognized choreographers.

Over time, MVNT aims to make professional choreographic intelligence more accessible, bringing the creative logic behind world-class choreography into a wider range of music and content workflows. The company also sees a broader opportunity to help address long-standing industry challenges around attribution, value recognition, and creator empowerment as dance becomes more programmable.

MVNT closed a seed round in May 2024 led by Mashup Ventures. The company is also an Epic MegaGrant recipient, a member of NVIDIA Inception, and has been selected for the Korean government’s TIPS program.

mvntSTUDIO is now available at mvnt.studio.

About MVNT

MVNT builds AI infrastructure for dance. The company’s Dance Intelligence platform generates music-conditioned choreography, powering games, virtual entertainment, and creator workflows through mvntSTUDIO and Unreal Dance Editor. Co-founded by CEO Joon Jung and Youngjun Choi, one of K-pop’s most prominent choreographers, MVNT is building technology designed to make dance programmable for the first time. The company is backed by Mashup Ventures, holds an Epic MegaGrant, and is a member of NVIDIA Inception and the Korean government’s TIPS program. MVNT is headquartered in Seoul, with offices in Seattle and Amsterdam.