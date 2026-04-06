OpenAI Reshuffles Leadership Roles As Executives Take New Positions And Leave

OpenAI is making several leadership changes, with executives moving into new roles and others stepping back due to health-related leave, according to a company memo confirmed to TechCrunch.

Brad Lightcap Moves To Special Projects Role

Brad Lightcap will transition into a new role leading special projects, focusing on complex deals and investments across the company. He will report directly to Sam Altman.

Some of Lightcap’s previous commercial responsibilities will be taken over by Denise Dresser, the former Slack CEO who recently joined OpenAI.

Fidji Simo Takes Medical Leave

Fidji Simo said she will take medical leave for several weeks due to a neuroimmune condition. In a memo obtained by Bloomberg, Simo said the timing of the leave comes during a period of active development across the company’s roadmap.

During her absence, Greg Brockman will oversee product responsibilities.

Marketing Head Steps Down For Health Reasons

Kate Rouch is stepping down from her role to focus on cancer recovery. The company said she is expected to return in a more limited role when her health allows.

OpenAI said it plans to begin a search for a new chief marketing officer.

Company Signals Continuity In Operations

In a statement to TechCrunch, OpenAI said its leadership team remains focused on key priorities, including advancing research, expanding its user base, and supporting enterprise use cases.

The company said it expects to maintain operational continuity as the leadership transitions take place.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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