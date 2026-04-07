Side Door Announces Expansion of Transparent Transaction Platform for U.S. Real Estate Market

A Shift Toward Transparency in Real Estate Transactions

Side Door, a U.S.-based real estate technology company, has announced the continued expansion of its transaction management platform designed to improve visibility and coordination across residential real estate transactions. The announcement comes at a time when the industry is experiencing increased scrutiny and evolving consumer expectations regarding transparency, communication, and accountability.

For decades, real estate transactions have involved multiple independent parties, including agents, lenders, title companies, and clients, often operating across fragmented communication channels. This structure has contributed to confusion around responsibilities, timelines, and progress, particularly between contract and closing stages.

Side Door’s platform addresses these challenges by introducing a centralized system that provides all participants with a shared, real-time view of the transaction. Through an interactive timeline, users can track completed steps, upcoming milestones, and assigned responsibilities, helping to reduce miscommunication and improve coordination across all parties involved.

“Consumers are no longer comfortable being in the dark during a real estate transaction. They want to know who is involved, what is happening, and what comes next. Transparency is becoming the new expectation,” said Nikki DuPont.

From Market Tension to Product Innovation

The development of Side Door’s platform reflects broader shifts within the real estate industry. Leading up to the National Association of Realtors lawsuit, buyers and sellers increasingly questioned traditional transaction processes, particularly around clarity of roles, costs, and decision making.

Side Door emerged during this period as an exploratory initiative aimed at better understanding these concerns. Through what became known internally as the “Side Door experiment,” the company worked directly with buyers and sellers to provide greater visibility into how transactions function.

The findings revealed a critical insight. While pricing transparency was a factor, the more significant issue was a lack of clarity throughout the transaction process itself.

“We found that when buyers and sellers understood the process more clearly, many actually chose more support, not less. Clarity builds confidence,” DuPont said.

This realization prompted a strategic shift. Rather than focusing solely on pricing structures, Side Door redirected its efforts toward building infrastructure that enables shared visibility across all stages of a transaction.

A Shared System for a Fragmented Process

Side Door’s platform is designed to align all participants in a transaction within a single, unified environment. Unlike traditional tools that primarily serve internal workflows for agents or brokerages, the system is structured to include buyers, sellers, lenders, and title professionals in one shared interface.

Each transaction is organized through a dynamic timeline that outlines key milestones from offer acceptance through closing. Tasks, documents, and communications are centralized, allowing users to access information without navigating multiple disconnected systems.

“We realized the opportunity wasn’t just to change pricing conversations, but to create a shared system where everyone in a transaction can see what is happening in real time,” DuPont added.

By focusing on alignment rather than replacement of existing processes, the platform integrates into current workflows without requiring significant operational changes. This approach is intended to reduce friction while improving the overall transaction experience.

Improving Access and Communication Across Communities

A distinguishing aspect of Side Door’s development has been its emphasis on accessibility. The platform supports both English and Spanish-speaking users, reflecting the company’s commitment to serving a broader range of consumers navigating complex financial decisions.

Junior Martinez, a bilingual real estate professional with more than 15 years of industry experience, has played a key role in shaping this approach.

“Many Spanish-speaking families want guidance they can trust, but language barriers can make the process feel overwhelming. Clear communication and visibility help create confidence and ensure families feel supported every step of the way,” Martinez said.

This focus on inclusive design aligns with the company’s broader goal of making real estate transactions more understandable and accessible for diverse communities.

Built from Real World Experience

Side Door was founded by real estate professionals with firsthand transaction experience, with leadership from Nikki DuPont, Junior Martinez, Ricardo Coehlo, and Katherine Beal shaping the platform through practical insights from real deals. Early versions supported dozens of transactions, allowing the system to evolve based on direct user feedback. “After working directly with clients, it became clear that the biggest frustration wasn’t the professionals involved. It was the lack of visibility into the process itself. People want to feel informed and included in decisions that impact their financial future,” DuPont said. This hands-on approach has enabled Side Door to address key inefficiencies affecting both consumers and professionals.

Recognition and Industry Positioning

Side Door has been recognized as a Top 5 Technology and Innovation Company at TechWeek Grand Rapids, reflecting its focus on improving transaction transparency. The platform aligns with a broader shift toward openness in real estate. “The real estate experience hasn’t changed much in decades. The next evolution is shared clarity across the entire transaction,” DuPont said.

Award Recognition for Transparency and Innovation in Real Estate Technology

Side Door has been recognized as the Best Platform for Transparent Home Buying and Selling in the United States of 2026 by Best of Best Review, underscoring its commitment to improving clarity, coordination, and accessibility across real estate transactions. The award highlights the platform’s centralized approach to transaction management, real time visibility for all participants, and inclusive design supporting diverse user needs.

Positioning for the Future of Real Estate

Side Door’s expansion reflects an emerging perspective within real estate technology. The most significant opportunities for innovation may lie not in how properties are marketed, but in how transactions are managed and experienced.

By centralizing communication, documentation, and progress tracking into a single system, the company aims to reduce friction while strengthening collaboration across independent participants.

The platform’s focus on transparency and alignment positions it within a growing movement toward more consumer-informed real estate experiences. As buyers and sellers continue to seek clarity in complex transactions, solutions that provide visibility without adding operational complexity are expected to play an increasingly important role.

About Side Door

Side Door is a U.S.-based real estate technology company focused on improving transparency and coordination within residential real estate transactions. Founded by industry professionals, the company provides a shared transaction management platform that aligns buyers, sellers, agents, lenders, and title companies through a centralized system. By offering real-time visibility into transaction progress, responsibilities, and next steps, Side Door aims to create a more informed and collaborative home buying and selling experience.

Media Contact

Name: Nikki DuPont

Founder, Side Door

Email: hello@sidedoorapp.com

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