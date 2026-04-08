Spotify Expands AI Prompted Playlists To Include Podcast Discovery

Spotify is expanding its AI-powered Prompted Playlists feature to include podcasts, allowing users to generate personalized podcast playlists based on natural language prompts.

AI Feature Now Supports Podcast Recommendations

The Prompted Playlists tool enables users to create playlists by entering prompts such as requests for specific genres or themes. The feature, previously focused on music, now allows premium users to generate podcast playlists in English.

Users can access the feature by selecting “Create” and choosing the Prompted Playlists option. The system can also provide explanations for why specific podcast episodes are included in a playlist.

Rollout Builds On Earlier Global Expansion

Spotify began testing Prompted Playlists in New Zealand in late 2025 before expanding to markets including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Sweden.

The podcast functionality is now available in beta to premium users in these regions.

Customization And Updates Add Flexibility

Users can choose how often their playlists update, with options including daily, weekly, or no updates. Spotify said users may also encounter curated Prompted Playlists created by its internal culture team, which can be customized further by adjusting prompts.

The company said more than 34 million podcasts are discovered for the first time each week on the platform.

Podcast Strategy Continues To Evolve

The expansion aligns with Spotify’s broader push to enhance podcast discovery and engagement. Earlier in 2026, the company adjusted monetization requirements for video podcasts, lowering the threshold for creators.

Under the updated criteria, creators need at least three published episodes, 2,000 consumption hours over 30 days, and 1,000 engaged listeners in the same period to qualify for monetization.

During its Q4 2025 earnings call, co-CEO Alex Norström said the platform hosts more than 530,000 video podcasts.

The new AI feature is positioned as part of Spotify’s efforts to connect listeners with relevant content while expanding opportunities for podcast creators to reach audiences.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.