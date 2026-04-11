Safety Training Seminars Announces Grand Opening of CPR Certification School in Larkspur, CA

Safety Training Seminars, a trusted provider of certified safety courses, is proud to announce the opening of its newest CPR certification school at 700 Larkspur Landing Circle in Larkspur, California. The new location expands access to high-quality lifesaving training for residents and professionals throughout Marin County.

The Larkspur training center will offer a full range of certification courses, including BLS (Basic Life Support), ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support), PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support), CPR, and First Aid. Designed to serve both healthcare providers and the general public, the facility provides flexible scheduling, same-day certification, and hands-on instruction led by experienced instructors.

Conveniently located near Larkspur Landing, the new school serves surrounding neighborhoods such as Downtown Larkspur, Madrone Canyon, Heather Gardens, and Palm Hill, making it easy for local residents to access essential safety training close to home. The center will also support nearby communities including San Rafael, Corte Madera, Mill Valley, Greenbrae, and Novato, helping to strengthen emergency preparedness across the region.

“Opening our Larkspur location allows us to better serve Marin County with convenient, high-quality CPR and advanced life support training,” said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. “Our mission is to empower more people with the skills and confidence to save lives, whether they’re healthcare professionals or everyday community members.”

Safety Training Seminars has built a strong reputation across Northern California for delivering efficient, engaging, and compliant certification programs. The new Larkspur facility continues that tradition, featuring modern equipment, CPR verification stations, small class sizes, and a supportive learning environment tailored to student success.

With cardiac emergencies and accidents occurring unexpectedly, access to timely and effective training can make a critical difference. By expanding into Larkspur, Safety Training Seminars aims to ensure that more individuals from medical professionals to teachers, parents, and workplace teams are prepared to respond in emergencies.

Enrollment is now open for all courses at the Larkspur location. Students can register online and choose from daily class options designed to fit busy schedules. For more information or to sign up for CPR classes , visit their website.

About Safety Training Seminars

Founded in 1989, Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned company providing American Heart Association-certified CPR, BLS, ACLS, and PALS training across 65+ Northern California locations. Led by President Laura Seidel, the organization offers daily classes with flexible scheduling and same-day certification. As an AHA Training Center and EMSA-approved provider, Safety Training Seminars delivers accessible, high-quality safety education backed by a strong focus on customer service and affordability.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.