Tapbit Appoints Milton Cogo as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Global Expansion Strategy

Tapbit, a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, today announced the appointment of Milton Cogo as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 1, 2026. With a strong background in blockchain, digital assets, and business strategy, Milton will lead the company’s global expansion, strategic positioning, and organizational development.

Milton Cogo brings extensive experience across Web3, blockchain applications, and tokenized business models. Prior to his appointment as CEO, he served as corporate strategy consultant at Tapbit, where he played a key role in supporting the company’s international positioning, institutional communication, and cross-border operational structure.

As Tapbit continues to scale its global operations in an increasingly competitive landscape, this dual-role appointment underscores the company’s commitment to building a transparent, user-centric, and innovation-driven trading platform. Milton will not only guide the internal corporate strategy but also serve as the public face of Tapbit, engaging directly with the global crypto community, institutional partners, and industry stakeholders.

Before joining Tapbit, Milton worked as an AI & Crypto Consultant, contributing to projects that combined artificial intelligence, digital asset strategy, and blockchain-based business innovation. His experience spans both technological implementation and strategic execution, enabling him to bridge emerging technologies with real-world business applications.

Earlier in his career, Milton led tokenization-focused initiatives, including projects involving real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and blockchain-based financial structuring. Notably, he was involved in developing asset-backed tokenization models designed to support funding and business expansion, reflecting his capability in connecting traditional industries with digital asset ecosystems.

Milton’s expertise includes executive leadership, Web3 strategy, digital asset positioning, and international business development. His multidisciplinary background positions him to guide Tapbit through its next phase of growth in an increasingly competitive and regulated global market.

“Milton’s leadership experience and strategic vision align closely with Tapbit’s long-term objectives,” said by the Tapbit company advisor. “We are confident that his appointment will further strengthen our global presence and support the continued evolution of our platform.”

As CEO, Milton will oversee key initiatives including global expansion, strategic partnerships, brand development, and market positioning, while driving alignment across business strategy, institutional communication, and commercial growth.

His appointment marks a significant step in Tapbit’s commitment to building a globally competitive, compliant, and innovation-driven digital asset platform.

Milton believes that strong leadership is built not only on professional expertise, but also on balance, adaptability, and lifelong learning. His lifestyle embodies these principles—combining focus, consistency, and curiosity to navigate both business challenges and personal growth.

About Tapbit

Tapbit is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange focused on delivering efficient, secure, and accessible trading services. The platform specializes in USDT-margined perpetual futures and is designed to provide a high-performance trading environment for users worldwide.