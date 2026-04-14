SiFive Raises $400 Million At $3.65 Billion Valuation With Nvidia Backing

SiFive has secured a $400 million funding round that values the company at $3.65 billion, with participation from Nvidia and a group of institutional investors. The round was oversubscribed and led by Atreides Management, reflecting growing interest in alternative chip architectures for AI infrastructure.

RISC-V Architecture And Market Position

Founded in 2015 by engineers from University of California, Berkeley, SiFive develops processors based on the open-source RISC-V standard. This approach differs from dominant CPU architectures such as x86, used by Intel, and Arm-based designs that underpin many modern chips.

RISC-V has historically been used in embedded systems and smaller-scale applications, but SiFive is positioning the architecture for broader adoption, including AI data center workloads.

Investor Participation And Funding Context

The round included investors such as Apollo Global Management, D1 Capital Partners, Point72, T. Rowe Price, and Sutter Hill Ventures. Atreides Management is led by Gavin Baker, a former Fidelity portfolio manager.

SiFive’s previous funding round took place in March 2022, when it raised $175 million at a pre-money valuation of $2.33 billion, with participation from Intel Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, and Aramco Ventures.

Business Model And Industry Comparison

SiFive follows a licensing model similar to that historically used by Arm, providing chip designs that customers can customize rather than manufacturing chips directly. This contrasts with Arm’s more recent move into producing its own chips, including an AI processor developed with Meta and used by companies such as OpenAI, Cerebras Systems, and Cloudflare.

Expansion Into AI Data Centers

With the new funding, SiFive is expanding into CPUs designed for AI data centers. Its chip designs are expected to integrate with Nvidia’s software and hardware ecosystem, including CUDA and NVLink Fusion, which supports modular server configurations for AI workloads.

The partnership highlights Nvidia’s strategy of supporting complementary CPU architectures as competitors such as AMD and Intel continue efforts to challenge its dominance in GPUs.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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