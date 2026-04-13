Dr. Arun Oommen, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Health & Wellness Council

The Forttuna Councils are a distinguished global leadership collective uniting influential leaders whose work advances business excellence, human well-being, and societal progress. As a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, the Councils function as a high-credibility ecosystem fostering collaboration, insight exchange, and strategic influence. Organized across seven specialized councils, Business, Health & Wellness, Education, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance & Insurance, and Technology, the Forttuna Councils provide a structured platform where expertise and leadership intersect. Through cross-sector dialogue, advisory engagement, and global collaboration, the Councils shape meaningful outcomes that transcend industries, borders, and generations worldwide.

Dr. Arun Oommen, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Health & Wellness Council Global Advisory Board, one of India’s most distinguished and pioneering neurosurgeons. Renowned for performing several extremely complicated, rare, and path-breaking neurosurgical procedures, his career has significantly advanced neurosurgical practice in India while redefining leadership through service, innovation, and compassion.

Dr. Oommen holds a Fellowship in Neurocritical Care from ENLS and a Fellowship in Neuroendoscopy granted by the Neurological Society of India. Uniquely, he is the first neurosurgeon in India to acquire a Doctorate in Hospital Administration, integrating clinical excellence with advanced healthcare management expertise. This rare combination enables him to influence patient outcomes as well as institutional systems.

A respected academic and public voice, Dr. Oommen is a frequent contributor to newspapers and print media and serves as regular faculty at international medical conferences. He has published extensively and authored three books, contributing significantly to medical literature and public understanding of neurological health. His work has been featured as cover stories in multiple health and business magazines, reflecting both professional authority and public trust.

Dr. Oommen has been selected as one of the Top Neurosurgeons in South India by Outlook Magazine for three consecutive years, in 2023, 2024, and 2025. This sustained recognition underscores consistent excellence rather than episodic achievement, positioning him as a benchmark in the field.

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Oommen is deeply committed to social responsibility. He serves as Managing Trustee of the NGO SPS and as Director of CIFEE, an organization dedicated to supporting and training autistic children. His leadership extends into community empowerment, disability advocacy, and inclusive education.

He is Chairman of Rotary Community Service and Project Coordinator of Project Samaritan, a certified program designed to impart emergency trauma life-saving skills to the general public. Through this initiative, thousands have gained essential skills to respond effectively during medical emergencies, significantly improving community resilience.

Dr. Oommen is also an advisor to the Kerala Paraplegics Association, supporting rehabilitation, dignity, and social inclusion for individuals with spinal injuries. His lifelong commitment to service is further reflected in his record as a regular blood donor, having completed seventy-one blood donations since the age of nineteen.

His leadership within Rotary has been widely recognized. He was named Outstanding Rotarian in 2017–18 and 2018–19 and Best Secretary of Rotary District 3201 in 2020. These honors reflect organizational excellence, community impact, and ethical leadership.

Dr. Oommen has received four honorary doctorates and numerous national and international accolades. These include the Milestone Lifecare Award 2023 presented by Union Minister Shri Suresh Gopi, the Special Honour Award from the Kerala Governor Shri Arif Mohammed, the Bharat Gaurav Samman 2024, and awards from the Ernakulam City Police Commissioner and the All Kerala Wheelchair Association.

He has also been honored by the Kerala Governor Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, AMICOS North America, and the World Malayali Council Switzerland Province. His recent recognitions include the Forttuna Neurosurgeon of the Year Award 2025, the Kairaly Memento of Honour 2026 presented by Padmabhushan Mammootty, the Sacred Hearts College Distinguished Alumni 2026 honour, and the 2026 Mahatma Gandhi Peace Foundation Award with Citation.

Within the Forttuna Health and Wellness Council, Dr. Oommen brings unmatched clinical insight, humanitarian leadership, and institutional wisdom. His work exemplifies how medical excellence, social service, and ethical leadership can coexist and amplify one another.

As a Member of the Forttuna Health and Wellness Council Global Advisory Board, Dr. Arun Oommen strengthens the Councils’ mission to unite leaders advancing healthcare, dignity, and societal well-being. His life’s work reflects Forttuna’s vision of leadership that heals, serves, and inspires across generations and communities worldwide.