Dr. Solomon Ojeagbase, Managing Director of Complete Communications Limited, appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Business Council

The Forttuna Councils, a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, is a global leadership ecosystem created to bring together influential leaders across business, media, innovation, governance, and social impact. Designed as a high-trust collaborative platform, the Councils convene entrepreneurs, executives, policymakers, and thought leaders through curated advisory boards, strategic dialogues, and cross-border initiatives. By fostering credible exchange and collective intelligence, Forttuna Councils transform leadership insight into measurable outcomes. Operating at the intersection of enterprise, ethics, and influence, the Councils empower members to co-create solutions that strengthen industries, build resilient institutions, and shape future-ready leadership globally.

Dr. Solomon Ojeagbase, Managing Director of Complete Communications Limited, is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Business Council Global Advisory Board, a distinguished leader in digital transformation, media innovation, and strategic leadership. A Harvard Business School–certified digital transformation expert, he is widely recognized as one of Africa’s most influential figures in sports media and digital publishing. His career reflects a rare combination of editorial discipline, technological foresight, and people-centered leadership.

Dr. Ojeagbase began his academic journey at Covenant University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in International Relations. He later completed an MBA at Lagos Business School, one of Africa’s most prestigious management institutions. To deepen his expertise in innovation and emerging markets, he pursued advanced studies in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Wisconsin–Platteville and completed a Leadership and Innovation program at The Wharton School in the United States. These academic foundations underpin his strategic approach to media, technology, and organizational growth.

In recognition of his professional achievements and leadership impact, Dr. Ojeagbase was awarded an honorary doctorate in Public Administration by the Geofidel Institute for Leadership and Management in partnership with Stratford University. He is also a certified member of the John C. Maxwell Leadership Team, reflecting his commitment to values-driven leadership and continuous personal development.

Dr. Ojeagbase has built a distinguished career at Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Nigeria’s leading sports daily, Complete Sports. Rising through the ranks over the years, he now serves as Managing Director and heads the organization’s Online Division. Under his leadership, Complete Sports evolved into Nigeria’s number one sports website and a major digital community serving millions of readers and fans across Africa and the global diaspora.

His leadership philosophy is rooted in clarity, discipline, and respect for the craft of journalism. He is known for empowering teams to think independently while providing the structure and guidance necessary to excel. By balancing creative autonomy with operational rigor, he has cultivated a culture that values accuracy, speed, innovation, and editorial integrity in equal measure.

A defining aspect of Dr. Ojeagbase’s tenure has been his ability to lead digital transformation within a legacy media organization. He has overseen the integration of modern digital publishing systems, audience analytics, and content monetization strategies, ensuring that Complete Sports remains relevant in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. His work demonstrates how traditional media institutions can successfully adapt without compromising journalistic standards.

Beyond operational success, Dr. Ojeagbase has played a significant role in shaping Africa’s sports media narrative. Through strategic partnerships, digital expansion, and audience engagement initiatives, he has helped elevate African sports coverage on the global stage. His work contributes to redefining how African stories are told, consumed, and valued internationally.

Dr. Ojeagbase’s influence extends beyond media operations into leadership development and mentorship. He is committed to nurturing the next generation of media professionals, emphasizing discipline, ethical responsibility, and continuous learning. His leadership approach reinforces the idea that sustainable success in media and business requires investment in people as much as in technology.

Within the Forttuna Business Council, Dr. Ojeagbase brings valuable insight into media transformation, digital strategy, and leadership in emerging markets. His experience supports strategic dialogue on how organizations can navigate disruption, build resilient brands, and leverage digital platforms to scale impact responsibly. As global industries grapple with rapid technological change, his perspective offers practical guidance grounded in real-world execution.

His appointment to the Global Advisory Board reflects Forttuna’s commitment to convening leaders who are shaping industries through innovation and integrity. Dr. Ojeagbase’s career demonstrates that effective leadership blends strategic vision with operational discipline and cultural awareness. By aligning technology, content, and people, he exemplifies a leadership model suited to complex and fast-evolving markets.

As Africa’s digital economy continues to expand, Dr. Ojeagbase’s work provides a blueprint for sustainable media growth rooted in credibility and adaptability. His contributions highlight the importance of local context, global standards, and ethical leadership in building institutions that endure.

As a Member of the Forttuna Business Council Global Advisory Board, Dr. Solomon Ojeagbase strengthens the Councils’ mission to unite visionary leaders driving enterprise, innovation, and influence across global markets. His dedication to media excellence, digital transformation, and leadership development reinforces Forttuna’s vision of leadership that delivers measurable impact while shaping narratives that inspire progress across communities and generations.