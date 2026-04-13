Amit Shivpuja, Director of Data Product & AI Enablement at Walmart, appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Technology Council

The Forttuna Councils, a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, is a global leadership ecosystem designed to convene influential leaders across technology, business, sustainability, governance, and social impact. Built as a high-trust platform rather than a conventional network, the Councils bring together senior executives, innovators, academics, and policymakers through curated advisory boards, strategic dialogues, and cross-border initiatives. By fostering credible exchange, collective intelligence, and action-oriented collaboration, Forttuna Councils transform leadership insight into measurable outcomes. Operating at the intersection of innovation and responsibility, the Councils empower members to co-create solutions that advance ethical leadership, digital resilience, and long-term value creation across industries worldwide.

Amit Shivpuja, Director of Data Product and AI Enablement at Walmart, is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Technology Council Global Advisory Board, recognized globally for his leadership in data strategy, governance, and responsible artificial intelligence. At Walmart, he plays a central role in shaping enterprise-wide data, governance, and AI initiatives, contributing across the Data Literacy Council, Enterprise Data Council, and Enterprise AI Council. His mission is to enable organizations to make faster, better decisions by ensuring data is trusted, accessible, and product-integrated at scale.

Across his career, Amit has consistently operated at the intersection of people, technology, and governance. He specializes in architecting AI-powered governance frameworks and agentic solutions that embed intelligence directly into products and workflows. By transforming data from a back-office function into a revenue-generating asset, he enables organizations to unlock new growth opportunities while maintaining ethical oversight and regulatory alignment.

Amit’s leadership experience spans multiple industries, including retail, automotive, fintech, and enterprise technology. He has led large-scale data and AI initiatives delivering multibillion-dollar business impact, scaled high-performing global teams, and guided C-suite leaders through complex transformations. His ability to translate advanced technical concepts into clear strategic narratives allows diverse stakeholders, from engineers to board members, to understand both the “why” and the “how” behind data-driven innovation.

In addition to his corporate leadership, Amit is the author of The Data & AI Compass, a practical guide designed to help leaders navigate data strategy, governance, and the rapidly evolving AI landscape. Through this work, he equips executives with actionable frameworks to balance innovation with responsibility. He further shares insights through executive advisory engagements, keynote speaking, podcasts, mentoring, and writing at datacompass.substack.com, extending his influence across global technology communities.

Amit’s contributions have earned international recognition, including awards for leadership in AI, data strategy, and governance. He has been featured in Global 100 rankings and serves as a United Nations Representative to the AWWG at the United Nations Economic and Social Council. Through this role, he contributes to global dialogue on responsible technology, ethical AI adoption, and sustainable digital development within international governance frameworks.

Known for his systems-thinking approach, Amit designs next-generation agentic AI architectures that balance autonomy with accountability. His work emphasizes trust as a foundational element of digital transformation, ensuring that innovation is advanced in ways that are transparent, ethical, and aligned with organizational values. By embedding governance into AI systems by design, he helps organizations scale innovation without compromising integrity or public trust.

Amit’s leadership style blends technical depth with human-centered storytelling. He recognizes that successful AI adoption depends not only on algorithms and infrastructure but on culture, literacy, and leadership alignment. Through his work on data literacy initiatives, he empowers organizations to democratize data access while maintaining quality and governance, fostering environments where informed decision-making becomes a shared capability rather than a centralized function.

His academic foundation further supports his multidisciplinary expertise. Amit’s education spans the University of Texas at Austin, Stanford Graduate School of Business, the University of California Irvine, and Visvesvaraya Technological University. This diverse academic background enables him to bridge strategy, systems thinking, and technical execution in complex enterprise environments, reinforcing his ability to operate effectively across leadership, engineering, and governance domains.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Amit’s interests in aviation, visual storytelling, anime, board games, emerging technologies, nature, and travel reflect his curiosity-driven mindset. These creative influences inform his approach to innovation, encouraging lateral thinking and adaptability in fast-evolving technological landscapes. His holistic perspective underscores the importance of balance, creativity, and continuous learning in leadership.

Within the Forttuna Technology Council, Amit contributes deep expertise in responsible AI, data governance, and enterprise-scale digital transformation. His insights support strategic dialogue on how organizations can harness advanced technologies while maintaining ethical guardrails, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder trust. As AI adoption accelerates globally, his perspective provides clarity on building systems that are both innovative and resilient.

His appointment to the Global Advisory Board reflects Forttuna’s commitment to convening technology leaders who actively shape the future of digital enterprise with integrity and foresight. Amit’s career demonstrates that sustainable technological progress requires alignment between innovation, governance, and human values, particularly in environments where data and AI increasingly influence societal outcomes.

As a Member of the Forttuna Technology Council Global Advisory Board, Amit Shivpuja strengthens the Councils’ mission to unite visionary leaders advancing responsible innovation on a global scale. His work reinforces Forttuna’s vision of leadership that leverages technology as a force for good, driving trust, transparency, and long-term impact across industries, institutions, and communities worldwide.