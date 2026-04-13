Ian Glass, Owner, Founder & Head Coach of Ian Glass Fitness, appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Health & Wellness Council

The Forttuna Councils, a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, is a global leadership ecosystem dedicated to uniting purpose driven leaders across health, business, governance, innovation, and social impact. Designed as a high trust collaborative platform, the Councils convene entrepreneurs, executives, wellness experts, and changemakers through curated advisory boards, strategic dialogues, and cross border initiatives. By fostering credible exchange and collective intelligence, Forttuna Councils translate leadership insight into measurable outcomes. Positioned at the intersection of performance and well being, the Councils empower members to create solutions that strengthen resilience, elevate human potential, and advance sustainable leadership worldwide.

Ian Glass, Owner, Founder and Head Coach of Ian Glass Fitness, is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Health & Wellness Council Global Advisory Board, a highly respected leader in physical transformation, resilience building, and performance coaching. Based in the United Kingdom, Ian has spent more than twenty five years helping individuals reclaim their health, confidence, and energy. His work reflects a deeply personal understanding of transformation, shaped by lived experience, discipline, and long term consistency.

Born and raised on a council estate in West View, Hartlepool, Ian left school with no formal qualifications. His early life was marked by personal challenges that later became the foundation of his professional mission. Through relentless discipline and commitment, he achieved a permanent one hundred and thirty pound weight loss, a transformation he has maintained for life. Rather than treating this achievement as a singular success, Ian converted it into a repeatable system that has helped thousands of individuals over decades achieve sustainable health results.

Ian Glass Fitness was built on the belief that physical health is inseparable from mental resilience and leadership capability. His coaching methodology focuses on long term behavior change rather than short term fixes. By emphasizing consistency, accountability, and mindset, he supports clients in building habits that endure beyond programs or milestones. His approach has proven effective across diverse populations, from everyday individuals to elite performers.

Over the years, Ian has worked with clients spanning all ages and backgrounds, including parents, professionals, former Olympians, amateur athletes, and high performance competitors. His ability to adapt coaching strategies to individual needs reflects a deep understanding of human behavior and motivation. Each transformation is approached holistically, recognizing that physical change must align with lifestyle, purpose, and personal responsibility.

Ian’s work has earned significant recognition within the fitness and wellness industry. He has been named Forttuna Global Excellence Wellness and Personal Training Company of the Year 2025, received the Prestige Awards Personal Trainer of the Year three times, and has been recognized three times as one of the Global 100 Best Fitness Businesses in the United Kingdom. These honors reflect sustained excellence rather than isolated achievement.

In January 2026, Ian Glass Fitness was featured on a Times Square billboard in New York City as part of the Forttuna Global 100 recognition. This milestone symbolized the global relevance of his work and the universal demand for sustainable health solutions grounded in authenticity and results. For Ian, the recognition represented not just professional success, but validation of a mission rooted in service and transformation.

Central to Ian’s philosophy is the belief that health is the foundation for leadership, resilience, and social impact. He views physical well being as a prerequisite for clarity, confidence, and effective decision making. Through this lens, his coaching extends beyond fitness to influence how individuals show up in business, family life, and community leadership.

Ian is particularly passionate about redefining health narratives that often prioritize extremes or aesthetics over sustainability. His programs emphasize realistic expectations, personal accountability, and incremental progress. By removing intimidation from fitness, he empowers individuals to take ownership of their health journeys regardless of starting point.

Within the Forttuna Health and Wellness Council, Ian brings practical expertise grounded in real world application. His experience supports strategic dialogue on preventive health, resilience, and the role of physical well being in leadership performance. As global systems face rising stress, burnout, and lifestyle related health challenges, his insights offer actionable solutions that prioritize longevity and consistency.

Ian’s leadership style is defined by humility, authenticity, and results. Having lived the transformation he teaches, he leads by example rather than abstraction. His story resonates across cultures and demographics, reinforcing the idea that sustainable change is achievable through discipline, support, and belief.

His appointment to the Global Advisory Board reflects Forttuna’s commitment to convening leaders who deliver measurable impact through lived experience and ethical practice. Ian’s work demonstrates that wellness is not a luxury or trend, but a strategic imperative for individuals and organizations seeking sustained performance and resilience.

As communities increasingly recognize the link between health and societal well being, Ian Glass Fitness provides a blueprint for scalable, human centered wellness models. His work highlights the importance of accessibility, accountability, and long term thinking in health leadership.

As a Member of the Forttuna Health and Wellness Council Global Advisory Board, Ian Glass strengthens the Councils’ mission to unite leaders advancing holistic well being and human potential. His dedication to sustainable transformation, resilience, and leadership through health reinforces Forttuna’s vision of global leadership grounded in strength, integrity, and lasting impact.