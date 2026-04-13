Punith Suvarna, Founder of PS Talent Advisors, appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Human Resources Council

The Forttuna Councils, a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, is a global leadership collective bringing together visionary entrepreneurs, executives, policymakers, and industry pioneers under one distinguished platform. More than a professional network, it is an ecosystem of credibility, influence, and collaboration designed to foster meaningful connections that transcend industries and geographies. Through curated roundtables, strategic dialogues, leadership forums, and cross border initiatives, the Councils transform insight into action and conversations into measurable impact. Positioned at the intersection of commerce, innovation, and governance, Forttuna Councils empower global leaders to co create forward looking solutions that shape the future of organizations, talent ecosystems, and sustainable growth.

Punith Suvarna, Founder of PS Talent Advisors, is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Human Resources Council Global Advisory Board, a globally respected talent acquisition strategist with over three decades of experience across fintech, enterprise technology, internet platforms, banking, startups, and multinational corporations. His career reflects a consistent commitment to building scalable, future ready talent ecosystems that align directly with business transformation and sustainable growth.

Over the course of his professional journey, Punith has established himself as a leader who blends strategic foresight with operational precision. Having spent two decades in regional leadership roles across India and a decade in the United States, he has developed a rare cross cultural perspective on global workforce dynamics. His expertise spans high growth startups as well as complex global enterprises, equipping him with the ability to architect talent strategies that support both agility and scale.

Prior to founding PS Talent Advisors, Punith served as Vice President and Global Head of Talent Acquisition at PayPal Inc. In this capacity, he was responsible for crafting and executing global hiring strategies that fueled organizational expansion across markets. His leadership helped drive scalable recruitment models, implement technology enabled hiring solutions, and strengthen employer branding across diverse geographies. By integrating data analytics into talent decision making, he advanced a culture of evidence based hiring that directly contributed to business performance.

Throughout his tenure at industry leaders such as PayPal, Adobe, LinkedIn, Bank of America, Ness, Symphony, and i2, Punith played instrumental roles in modernizing recruitment practices. He championed digital transformation within talent acquisition functions, leveraging automation, predictive analytics, and emerging technologies to enhance efficiency and candidate experience. His approach consistently focused on building inclusive hiring pipelines, strengthening leadership development, and aligning workforce planning with long term strategic objectives.

As Founder of PS Talent Advisors, Punith now advises early stage TA tech startups and growth oriented enterprises on implementing scalable and technology driven talent acquisition frameworks. His firm specializes in empowering organizations to integrate advanced talent acquisition technologies, optimize recruitment operations, and cultivate leadership pipelines capable of sustaining innovation. By partnering with companies undergoing global talent transformation, he supports the design of systems that are agile, efficient, and aligned with evolving workforce expectations.

Punith’s leadership philosophy centers on the belief that talent strategy is business strategy. He views recruitment not as a transactional function but as a strategic lever that determines an organization’s competitive advantage. His work emphasizes relationship building, inclusive culture development, and future ready leadership capability. Through data driven insights and human centered engagement, he helps organizations attract and retain high impact professionals who drive measurable value.

Beyond operational excellence, Punith is recognized for fostering inclusive work environments where diversity of thought and background contribute to innovation. He understands that global organizations must build cultures that empower individuals while maintaining alignment with enterprise goals. By embedding inclusivity within recruitment frameworks, he ensures that organizations remain resilient and adaptive in an increasingly dynamic marketplace.

Within the Forttuna Human Resources Council, Punith brings a global lens on workforce transformation and talent innovation. His expertise contributes to strategic discussions on how organizations can navigate rapid technological change, evolving employee expectations, and cross border talent mobility. As industries adapt to digital acceleration and remote collaboration models, his insights on scalable hiring, leadership development, and talent technology integration provide critical guidance.

His appointment to the Global Advisory Board reflects Forttuna’s commitment to convening leaders who shape the future of work. Punith’s career demonstrates that successful organizations are built on intentional talent strategy, measurable performance outcomes, and inclusive leadership practices. By bridging enterprise experience with entrepreneurial advisory, he strengthens the Council’s mission to advance sustainable human capital development worldwide.

Through his advisory engagements, speaking initiatives, and thought leadership, Punith continues to influence global conversations on workforce strategy. His ability to connect technology, analytics, and human potential positions him as a catalyst for transformation within the human resources domain. Organizations seeking to scale responsibly and competitively increasingly rely on his guidance to navigate complex hiring landscapes.

As a Member of the Forttuna Human Resources Council Global Advisory Board, Punith Suvarna embodies the principles of strategic leadership, innovation, and global impact. His dedication to empowering organizations through forward looking talent frameworks reinforces the Councils’ mission to unite visionary leaders committed to shaping resilient and inclusive ecosystems. Together, Forttuna Councils and its Global Advisory Board members continue to build a collaborative platform where talent, technology, and leadership converge to drive meaningful global progress.