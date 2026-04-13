Dr. Joy Macci, Founder & CEO of Joy of Pickleball, Joy of Quantum Sports, and Joy of Sport, appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Health & Wellness Council

The Forttuna Councils, a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, is a global leadership collective uniting visionary entrepreneurs, executives, policymakers, and changemakers under one distinguished platform. More than a network, it is a dynamic ecosystem of influence, credibility, and collaboration designed to foster meaningful connections that transcend industries and borders. Through curated roundtables, policy dialogues, and strategic initiatives across global hubs, the Councils transform conversations into partnerships and ideas into impact. Positioned at the intersection of commerce, innovation, and purpose, Forttuna Councils empower leaders to co create solutions that shape the future of global business and governance.

Dr. Joy Macci, Founder and CEO of Joy of Pickleball, Joy of Quantum Sports, and Joy of Sport, is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Health & Wellness Council Global Advisory Board, one of the world’s most influential voices in sports performance and leadership development. A lifelong pioneer, Dr. Macci has built her career around advancing human potential through purposeful play, high performance coaching, and transformative leadership. Her work spans continents, industries, and generations, reflecting a rare ability to blend competitive excellence with holistic well being.

Widely recognized as a global trailblazer of pickleball, Dr. Macci has played a pivotal role in elevating the sport on the international stage. Through coaching, speaking, and consulting engagements worldwide, she champions an inclusive philosophy captured in her powerful message, “Pickleball is 4 All.” Her contributions have been showcased at major forums including the World Pickleball Conference, PickleCon, and the Pickleball Minds Biz Forum in Dubai. As a sports commentator at the Global Pickleball Championships and an international clinician, she has advanced not only technical mastery but also the broader vision of sport as a vehicle for connection and empowerment.

Her influence extends far beyond the court. Over decades of practice, Dr. Macci has coached World Champions, Olympians, Special Olympians, Fortune 500 executives, celebrities, and emerging leaders. She was also Co-Owner and Director of the Macci International Tennis Academy with superstar tennis protégés Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Andy Roddick and Jennifer Capriati. Her methodology integrates the mental, emotional, and physical dimensions of performance, guiding individuals to cultivate resilience, clarity, and sustained excellence. By bridging elite athletics with executive leadership principles, she demonstrates that peak performance is not limited to competition but is a mindset applicable across boardrooms, classrooms, and communities.

Dr. Macci’s academic and leadership contributions further reinforce her global impact. As an Adjunct Professor at the University of Dallas through the PAADS Leadership Academy, she has trained executive sports leaders from organizations such as the NBA, WTA, and WWE. In this role, she has shaped future facing leadership curricula that combine discipline, adaptability, and purpose driven strategy. Her commitment to education reflects her belief that leadership development must be intentional, measurable, and rooted in human values.

A trusted media presence, Dr. Macci co-hosted a national radio show on KLIF 570 News alongside an Emmy Award winning sports anchor, bringing insights on sport, mindset, and culture to a broad audience. She also starred in a European tennis television series performed in German, demonstrating her cross-cultural reach and ability to inspire diverse audiences. As a speaker and author, she continues to influence conversations on performance psychology, leadership transformation, and the power of joy as a strategic advantage.

In 2025, Dr. Macci was honored with the Golden Pickle Business Award for innovation and global sport development, recognizing her pioneering contributions to expanding the sport’s global footprint. Yet her legacy is defined not only by accolades but by the lives transformed through her coaching and mentorship. She consistently empowers individuals to unlock clarity, courage, and purpose, helping them redefine success on their own terms while contributing meaningfully to their communities.

Within the Forttuna Health and Wellness Council, Dr. Macci brings a multidimensional perspective that connects physical vitality, mental resilience, and leadership excellence. Her approach aligns seamlessly with the Council’s mission to advance holistic well being as a cornerstone of sustainable global leadership. By integrating sport, neuroscience, informed coaching, and executive development, she contributes to a forward looking dialogue on how leaders can thrive in increasingly complex environments.

Her presence on the Global Advisory Board strengthens Forttuna’s commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration. Dr. Macci’s expertise supports initiatives that promote health conscious leadership cultures, inclusive sport ecosystems, and performance frameworks that are both humane and high impact. She exemplifies the belief that wellness is not a peripheral consideration but a strategic imperative for organizations and societies seeking long term prosperity.

Through her companies and global engagements, Dr. Macci continues to redefine what it means to lead with passion and purpose. Her work demonstrates that joy and excellence are not opposing forces but complementary drivers of sustainable achievement. As industries navigate rapid change, her insights into adaptability, mindset, and inclusive empowerment offer timely guidance for leaders across sectors.

As a Member of the Forttuna Health and Wellness Council Global Advisory Board, Dr. Joy Macci embodies the spirit of collaborative leadership that defines the Forttuna ecosystem. Her legacy of innovation, empowerment, and global influence reinforces the Councils’ mission to convene extraordinary leaders who shape the future with integrity and impact. Together, Forttuna Councils and its Global Advisory Board members continue to build a powerful platform where leadership meets purpose, and where collective wisdom drives transformative global progress.