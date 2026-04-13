John A. Tarantino, Senior Counsel and President Emeritus of Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C., appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Health & Wellness Council

The Forttuna Councils, a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, is a global leadership ecosystem created to convene influential leaders across health, business, governance, innovation, and social impact. Built as a high-trust platform rather than a traditional network, the Councils unite senior executives, legal experts, policymakers, and changemakers through curated advisory boards, strategic dialogues, and cross-border collaboration. By fostering credible exchange, collective intelligence, and ethical leadership, Forttuna Councils transform insight into action. Positioned at the intersection of professional excellence and societal responsibility, the Councils empower members to co-create solutions that advance well-being, justice, and long-term global value.

John A. Tarantino, Senior Counsel and President Emeritus of Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C., is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Health & Wellness Council Global Advisory Board, one of the most accomplished and respected legal minds of his generation. A practicing attorney since 1981, his career reflects decades of excellence in trial advocacy, legal leadership, and institutional stewardship. His work spans law, philanthropy, ethics, and personal transformation, positioning him as a multidimensional leader whose influence extends far beyond the courtroom.

Throughout his distinguished legal career, John has been recognized as a Fellow of many of the world’s most prestigious legal organizations, including the American College of Trial Lawyers, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, the International Society of Barristers, the American Board of Trial Advocates, and Litigation Counsel of America. These honors reflect peer recognition of exceptional skill, integrity, and leadership within the legal profession.

John’s leadership extends deeply into bar governance and professional service. He has served as President of the Rhode Island Bar Association, the New England Bar Association, and Defense Counsel of Rhode Island, contributing to policy development, professional standards, and the advancement of justice. Through these roles, he has helped shape legal communities that prioritize ethical practice, mentorship, and public trust.

His legal excellence has been further acknowledged through numerous lifetime recognitions. John is listed in Best Lawyers of America in nine separate practice categories and has been inducted into the Lawdragon Hall of Fame, the Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly Hall of Fame, and the City of Cranston Hall of Fame. These distinctions reflect a career defined by sustained impact, professional mastery, and service to both clients and community.

Beyond traditional legal practice, John plays an influential role in philanthropy and social enterprise. He serves as Managing Trustee of the Papitto Opportunity Connection, a major private family foundation focused on education, workforce development, and opportunity creation. He is also Managing Director of the Iylon Foundation, CEO of Iylon Precision Oncology LLC, and Managing Director of the John and Pat Tarantino Charitable Foundation, supporting initiatives across health, research, and community advancement.

John’s commitment to health and wellness is deeply personal as well as professional. Through his leadership in oncology-focused enterprises and foundations, he contributes to advancing medical innovation, patient-centered research, and ethical governance in healthcare. His work reflects an understanding that legal expertise, when combined with compassion and responsibility, can play a critical role in improving health outcomes and institutional accountability.

A powerful storyteller and thought leader, John is also a sought-after speaker whose message centers on resilience, redemption, and purpose. He has delivered two TEDx Talks, “Redemption Stories” in 2023 and “You Only Have One Life…Until You Have Another” in 2025, both of which became the number one TEDx Talks globally in their respective years. These talks reflect his ability to connect deeply with audiences through authenticity, lived experience, and insight.

John is also a prolific author, having written eleven books and more than two hundred articles, columns, and reviews. His writing explores law, leadership, ethics, and personal growth, offering readers both intellectual rigor and human perspective. Through his publications, he continues to influence discourse on accountability, justice, and transformation across professional and public audiences.

Within the Forttuna Health and Wellness Council, John brings a unique perspective that bridges law, ethics, health innovation, and personal resilience. His experience reinforces the importance of governance, integrity, and values-based leadership in advancing well-being at both institutional and societal levels. As healthcare systems and organizations face increasing complexity, his insights support responsible decision-making and ethical stewardship.

His appointment to the Global Advisory Board reflects Forttuna’s commitment to convening leaders whose impact transcends a single discipline. John’s career demonstrates that true leadership is measured not only by professional success but by contribution to human dignity, community strength, and ethical progress. His work embodies the belief that justice, health, and wellness are deeply interconnected.

As a Member of the Forttuna Health and Wellness Council Global Advisory Board, John A. Tarantino strengthens the Councils’ mission to unite leaders who advance well-being through integrity, service, and courage. His legacy of legal excellence, philanthropic leadership, and personal transformation reinforces Forttuna’s vision of global leadership that delivers lasting impact for individuals, institutions, and society at large.