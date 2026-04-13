Shahood Siddiqui, Chief Technology & Product Officer of One Tech Capital, appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Technology Council

The Forttuna Councils, a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, represents a global leadership collective designed to convene visionary leaders across industries who are shaping the future through innovation, governance, and purposeful impact. Built as a trusted ecosystem rather than a conventional network, Forttuna Councils bring together senior executives, entrepreneurs, technologists, policymakers, and thought leaders through curated forums, advisory boards, and strategic collaborations. By fostering dialogue across borders and disciplines, the Councils translate insight into action, enabling members to collectively address complex global challenges while advancing sustainable growth, ethical leadership, and transformative innovation.

Shahood Siddiqui, Chief Technology and Product Officer of One Tech Capital, is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Technology Council Global Advisory Board, a distinguished technology leader recognized for building and scaling high impact digital platforms across global markets. Based in Dubai, he oversees technology and product strategy for One Tech Capital’s flagship SaaS ventures, COFE Cloud and AllUp, platforms that collectively serve users across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia Pacific, South Asia, and Europe. His role encompasses end to end ownership of architecture, product vision, operational execution, and stakeholder alignment, ensuring scalable, secure, and resilient technology ecosystems.

With more than fifteen years of experience in the technology sector, including over a decade as a hands-on CTO, Shahood has consistently operated at the intersection of product innovation and technical leadership. Throughout his career, he has held dual responsibility across technology and product functions, enabling him to align engineering execution with commercial strategy. This integrated leadership approach has been central to his success in building digital ventures from inception through scale across diverse business models.

Shahood’s professional journey spans a broad range of industries, including food and beverage technology, fitness platforms, fintech, proptech, e-commerce, quick commerce, and service provider marketplaces. His experience across both B2B and B2C environments has equipped him with a deep understanding of user centric product design, platform scalability, and operational efficiency. By navigating complex regulatory, cultural, and market dynamics, he has successfully launched and expanded platforms across multiple geographies.

At One Tech Capital, Shahood plays a pivotal role in shaping the technology architecture that underpins rapid growth and investor confidence. His leadership ensures that platforms are built with scalability and security at their core, supporting international expansion while maintaining reliability and performance. He works closely with founders, investors, and cross functional teams to translate business vision into technical roadmaps that drive long term value creation.

A multi award winning CTO, Shahood is widely respected for his ability to combine visionary thinking with pragmatic execution. His leadership style emphasizes clarity, accountability, and continuous improvement, enabling teams to deliver complex products in fast paced environments. By fostering strong engineering cultures and agile product development practices, he consistently drives innovation while maintaining operational discipline.

Beyond technical execution, Shahood is known for his strategic approach to product leadership. He views technology not as an isolated function but as a core enabler of business outcomes. Through close collaboration with commercial, operations, and marketing teams, he ensures that product development remains aligned with customer needs, revenue objectives, and long term growth strategies. This holistic perspective has been instrumental in scaling investor backed ventures successfully.

Shahood’s influence extends to mentoring emerging technology leaders and advising startups on product market fit, scalability, and platform resilience. His experience building from zero to scale provides invaluable insight for founders navigating early stage growth challenges. Through advisory roles and industry engagement, he contributes to strengthening regional and global technology ecosystems.

Within the Forttuna Technology Council, Shahood brings a global outlook on digital transformation, SaaS scalability, and technology governance. His expertise supports strategic discussions on emerging technologies, platform economics, cybersecurity, and the evolving role of technology leadership in driving sustainable enterprise growth. As industries increasingly rely on digital infrastructure, his insights help shape conversations on responsible innovation and resilient system design.

His appointment to the Global Advisory Board reflects Forttuna’s commitment to convening technology leaders who are actively shaping the future of digital enterprise. Shahood’s career demonstrates that successful technology leadership requires both depth of technical expertise and the ability to align innovation with organizational purpose. By bridging product strategy, engineering execution, and stakeholder engagement, he exemplifies modern CTO leadership.

As global markets continue to evolve rapidly, Shahood’s experience across multiple regions and sectors offers valuable perspective on scaling technology responsibly. His work underscores the importance of building platforms that are adaptable, secure, and user focused, while remaining aligned with long term business and societal objectives.

As a Member of the Forttuna Technology Council Global Advisory Board, Shahood Siddiqui strengthens the Councils’ mission to unite visionary technology leaders committed to shaping the digital future with integrity and impact. His leadership, experience, and strategic insight contribute to Forttuna’s broader goal of fostering collaboration across industries and geographies. Together, Forttuna Councils and its Global Advisory Board members continue to build a powerful platform where technology, leadership, and innovation converge to drive meaningful global progress.