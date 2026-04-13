Joan Ava Gillman, Lower and Middle School Science Teacher at The Browning School, appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Education Council

The Forttuna Councils are a global leadership collective bringing together exceptional individuals whose work drives business growth, human well-being, institutional excellence, and societal progress. As a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, the Councils operate as an ecosystem of influence, credibility, and collaboration. Structured across seven specialized councils, Business, Health & Wellness, Education, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance & Insurance, and Technology, Forttuna Councils provide a platform where experience, expertise, and leadership converge. Through cross-sector dialogue, advisory engagement, and strategic collaboration, the Councils enable leaders to shape ideas into action, foster innovation, and create meaningful outcomes that transcend industries, borders, and generations globally.

Joan Ava Gillman, Lower and Middle School Science Teacher at The Browning School, is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Education Council Global Advisory Board, a lifelong educator whose career exemplifies dedication, inclusiveness, and a deep commitment to nurturing curiosity and confidence in young learners. With forty-four years devoted to education, Joan’s work reflects the profound and lasting influence that passionate teachers have in shaping minds, character, and the joy of learning.

Early in her professional journey, Joan made a clear and intentional decision to dedicate her life to helping children develop a genuine love for learning. This conviction guided her academic pursuits and professional choices. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education, summa cum laude, from Felician University in 1980, followed by a Master of Arts in Education from New York University’s School of Education, Health, Nursing and Arts Professions in 1982, now known as the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development.

Joan’s passion for teaching emerged even before her formal training. During high school, she participated in a robust community service program required for graduation. She chose to volunteer in a lower school, where she taught children to play the recorder, tutored small groups in mathematics, and organized inclusive playground activities. Her natural ability to engage all children, regardless of athletic ability or academic confidence, quickly distinguished her as a thoughtful and intuitive educator.

In parallel, Joan taught swimming at the local Jewish Community Center, including working closely with children with special needs. She also served as a substitute ballet teacher at a local dance studio, reinforcing her belief that learning thrives through movement, creativity, and encouragement. These formative experiences shaped her teaching philosophy around inclusiveness, confidence-building, and experiential learning.

Since graduating, Joan Ava Gillman has devoted forty-four years to the field of education, serving generations of students with consistency, care, and enthusiasm. Throughout her career, she has inspired learners to approach science and learning not as rigid subjects, but as dynamic opportunities for exploration and wonder. Her classrooms have long been spaces where curiosity is celebrated and questions are welcomed.

At The Browning School, Joan has played a vital role in cultivating foundational scientific thinking among lower and middle school students. She emphasizes observation, inquiry, and critical thinking, ensuring that students not only understand scientific concepts but also develop confidence in their ability to think independently. Her approach nurtures both intellectual growth and emotional resilience.

Joan’s teaching philosophy recognizes that children learn best when they feel seen, supported, and encouraged. She has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to reach students with diverse learning styles and needs. By creating an environment rooted in trust and curiosity, she empowers students to engage deeply with content while developing self-belief.

Her influence extends beyond academics. Joan’s dedication to mentorship and holistic development has left a lasting impression on countless students who credit her with instilling confidence, curiosity, and a lifelong appreciation for learning. Many former students recall her classrooms as places where they first discovered the excitement of asking questions and exploring the world through science.

Within the Forttuna Education Council, Joan brings invaluable insight into the role of educators as foundational leaders in society. Her experience highlights the importance of long-term commitment, adaptability, and human connection in education systems. At a time when global education faces rapid change, her perspective reinforces the enduring value of compassionate, student-centered teaching.

Her appointment to the Global Advisory Board reflects Forttuna’s recognition that leadership is not confined to executive roles or public platforms. Joan’s career demonstrates that consistent dedication within the classroom can generate profound societal impact. Her work embodies quiet leadership rooted in service, excellence, and integrity.

As education systems worldwide seek to balance innovation with human connection, Joan’s legacy offers guidance on sustaining joy, curiosity, and inclusivity in learning environments. Her career stands as a testament to the transformative power of teachers who believe in every child’s potential.

As a Member of the Forttuna Education Council Global Advisory Board, Joan Ava Gillman strengthens the Councils’ mission to honor leaders whose contributions shape future generations. Her lifelong dedication to education reinforces Forttuna’s vision of leadership grounded in purpose, compassion, and enduring impact across communities and generations.