The JOY Collective Announces Joy-Led Leadership Shift

Introducing A New Model For Sustainable Leadership

The JOY Collective, founded by educator, performance strategist, and author Rachel Bents, has announced the formal launch of its Joy-Led Leadership framework, a research-informed model positioning joy as a driver of sustainable performance. The announcement reflects a growing shift in leadership thinking, particularly as concerns around burnout and long-term capacity continue to affect professionals across industries.

The framework builds on nearly two decades of experience in education, kinesiology, and behavior change. It introduces a structured approach to leadership that emphasizes regulated energy, clarity in decision-making, and integration between personal and professional responsibilities. Rather than viewing success as the outcome of constant pressure, the model reframes it as the result of sustained capacity and aligned action.

Rachel Bents, founder of The JOY Collective and The JOY Project and author of the book “Joy Is the Strategy,” describes the approach as a practical shift in how leadership is understood. “Joy is not the reward for success. It’s the input that makes success possible,” she said. “Burnout is not a leadership strategy. It is a signal that something needs to change.”

Addressing Burnout Through Structural Change

The introduction of Joy-Led Leadership comes at a time when burnout is frequently considered a standard outcome of high achievement. Traditional models of leadership often emphasize endurance, constant productivity, and urgency, which can contribute to long-term strain.

The JOY Collective’s framework challenges this perspective by identifying burnout as a systemic issue rather than an individual shortcoming. Drawing from neuroscience and behavioral research, the model highlights how prolonged stress impacts cognitive performance, limits perspective, and reduces resilience over time.

“Burnout is often framed as a personal issue solved by discipline or time management,” Bents noted. “In many cases, it reflects a system that prioritizes urgency over sustainability. Burnout provides data about what is not working.”

By addressing these patterns, the Joy-Led Leadership framework introduces an alternative structure focused on long-term effectiveness. It emphasizes nervous system regulation, sustainable energy, and intentional leadership practices designed to support consistent performance.

The Role Of Regulation In Leadership Performance

A central component of the framework is the connection between physiological state and leadership outcomes. The JOY Collective’s approach examines how nervous system regulation influences decision-making, communication, and adaptability in professional settings.

Under conditions of chronic stress, individuals may default to reactive behaviors that prioritize immediate outcomes over long-term strategy. While this response may be useful in short-term scenarios, it can limit broader thinking and reduce the ability to navigate complex challenges.

“Regulated leaders make better decisions,” Bents stated. “When the nervous system is stable, leaders are able to access clearer thinking, improved communication, and more effective problem-solving.”

The framework incorporates practical tools designed to fit into existing routines, including brief regulation techniques, structured transitions between tasks, and recovery strategies that support cognitive performance. These practices are positioned as long-term habits rather than temporary solutions.

Reframing Joy As A Strategic Resource

Within the Joy-Led Leadership model, joy is defined not as constant positivity, but as a state of alignment between values, actions, and energy. This perspective positions joy as an indicator of capacity rather than a distraction from productivity.

Research in cognitive science suggests that positive emotional states can enhance flexibility in thinking, support creative problem-solving, and improve resilience. The JOY Collective translates these findings into actionable practices that support both performance and well-being.

“High performance comes from capacity, not pressure,” Bents explained. “Joy reflects the presence of that capacity. It supports clarity, connection, and the ability to respond thoughtfully in complex situations.”

Applying Joy-Led Leadership In Practice

The JOY Collective positions Joy-Led Leadership as a practical approach that can be implemented within real-world conditions. The framework focuses on integrating small, consistent changes into daily routines rather than requiring significant disruption.

Examples of application include redefining productivity to prioritize focused work, incorporating moments of regulation into existing schedules, and aligning communication practices with organizational values. Leaders are encouraged to evaluate how their current systems support or hinder sustainable performance.

Rachel Bents’ own experience informs this approach. After years of maintaining high performance under sustained pressure, she began applying principles of alignment and regulated energy to her own work. Over time, these adjustments contributed to improved energy levels, clearer decision-making, and a more sustainable professional structure.

“When leaders shift from constant pressure to alignment, measurable changes occur in clarity, energy, and outcomes,” she said. “The approach focuses on working with capacity rather than against it.”

Expanding From The JOY Project To The JOY Collective

The JOY Collective builds upon the foundation established by The JOY Project, a global initiative created to help individuals incorporate intentional practices into daily life. The JOY Project is structured around five pillars: Elevate Wellness, Nurture Connection, Join in Giving, Open to Something Greater, and Yes to Joy.

As the initiative evolved, the need for a leadership-focused application became clear. The JOY Collective was developed to extend these principles into professional environments, offering programs, workshops, and coaching designed for leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations.

The Collective also hosts the “Joy Unfiltered” podcast, where discussions explore topics such as sustainable ambition, leadership challenges, and the role of regulation in performance. These conversations aim to provide context and practical insights for individuals navigating complex professional landscapes.

A Research-Informed Approach To Leadership

The Joy-Led Leadership framework is grounded in research across neuroscience, behavior change, and human performance. Rachel Bents holds advanced degrees in Education and Kinesiology, and her work integrates academic insights with practical application.

The approach emphasizes translating complex scientific concepts into accessible strategies that can be applied within demanding schedules. It also distinguishes itself from approaches that rely solely on motivation or short-term interventions, focusing instead on long-term capacity building.

Through The JOY Collective and Enjoy My Everyday , Bents continues to expand resources for leaders who want to integrate this model into their organizations and lives. The work is positioned as both human and highly effective. It is grounded in research, shaped by lived experience, and focused on measurable shifts in energy, clarity, and capacity over time.

About The JOY Collective

The JOY Collective is a leadership and performance company founded by Rachel Bents, creator of The JOY Project – One Joy Text a Day and author of “Joy Is the Strategy.” The organization supports high-achieving women leaders, entrepreneurs, and coaches through research-informed frameworks, coaching, speaking, and community experiences. Its work integrates neuroscience, behavior change, and leadership strategy to promote sustainable performance and aligned decision-making.

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Rachel Bents

Founder

Email: rachel@enjoymyeveryday.com

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