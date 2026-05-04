Shooting Brake, Flagship SUV & Future Concept: EXEED Unveils Global Roadmap via New Product Debut

On April 23, ahead of the Auto China 2026, global premium new energy tech brand EXEED staged an exclusive preview event, making a powerful global statement with the grand unveiling of four all-new models: RX CONCEPT, ET8 CONCEPT, ES GT and RX FL. In addition, they demonstrated AIMOGA robots developed using advanced EXEED technology. All four new-energy-powered creations embody the brand’s signature Perpetua family design language. Leading the brand’s design is Christos Pavlidis, a Greek designer with former Ferrari design credentials. He attended the event to elaborate on his design philosophy, setting a refined artistic tone for all showcased vehicles.

RX CONCEPT: Futuristic Styling with Uncompromising Sharpness

As the undisputed highlight of the evening premiere, the RX CONCEPT offers a clear preview of the next-generation RX’s design direction — bold, uncompromising and forward-thinking. It features a low-slung, wide front fascia paired with a full-width full-spectrum light strip boasting intricate detailing and densely arranged LED clusters, delivering an assertive presence up close. Blue decorative accents along the side profile enhance its distinctive nighttime silhouette, while the brand emblem is positioned high on the bonnet for outstanding recognition.

What makes the RX CONCEPT particularly remarkable is its production-feasible design language. Far from being an exaggerated show car, it boasts solid, grounded proportions and mature craftsmanship details fully viable for mass production. Pavlidis noted at the launch that every design element is meticulously calibrated to form an integrated whole, rather than pursuing flashy standalone features — a design philosophy clearly reflected in the vehicle’s overall presentation.

ET8 CONCEPT: Flagship SUV Tailored for Global Premium Markets

The ET8 CONCEPT clearly signals EXEED’s ambition to compete in the world’s high-end premium segments. With a wheelbase of 3,125 mm, this full-size SUV adopts short front and rear overhangs, delivering a compact yet muscular stance despite its imposing dimensions. The front fascia is dominated by a rectangular grille seamlessly integrated with sleek LED lighting units. Debuted alongside a sunset-yacht visual scene on the presentation screen, the model further reinforces its positioning as a top-tier luxury flagship.

Technical parameters of the ET8 CONCEPT remain undisclosed for now. As a forward-looking concept car, it defines the brand’s future design trajectory rather than representing a finalized production model. Even so, its commanding stature and iconic design language already position it as a formidable contender against established global luxury SUV rivals.

ES GT: World Premiere of an All-New Shooting Brake

The ES GT stands out as the most iconic debut of the event: a brand-new shooting brake with a sleek, flowing roofline, and the first of its kind from EXEED’s premium new energy sub-brand EXLANTIX. Amid a global market saturated with conventional tall SUVs, this move embodies deliberate and extraordinary design boldness. It inherits the recognizable silhouette of the ES family, with an extended rear section that amplifies dynamic appeal.

The cabin adopts the “Cosmic Sphere” design concept and a symmetrical wrap-around layout, debuting genuine full carbon fiber panels, intelligent ambient lighting, and a haptic feedback control interface. Fitted with sports seats featuring active side bolster adjustment, it prioritizes immersive driving pleasure beyond basic ride comfort.

EXEED has confirmed the ES GT is slated for a global launch in 2027, with official entry into the EU market already locked in.

RX FL: Classic Nameplate Gets Comprehensive Facelift

The RX FL is the facelifted iteration of the existing mid-size RX SUV, already available across multiple global markets under the EXEED banner. While retaining the current model’s core technical specifications, it features fully refreshed exterior styling. The front grille is embedded with brand-new 3D gem-shaped elements, and its exterior design is further aligned with EXEED’s unified new family styling language across the entire product lineup. Built on the Texxeract platform, the RX FL is the most production-ready model among the four debuts.

Ferrari Veteran Designer: Balancing Artistic Appeal With Industrial Practicality

Christos Pavlidis, former Ferrari design team member, now oversees exterior design for both EXEED and EXLANTIX. His prestigious automotive pedigree brings profound expertise in reconciling artistic aesthetic appeal with industrial manufacturing feasibility — a balance vividly embodied by every showcased EXEED model. Its body lines are striking yet restrained; lighting layouts are intricate yet refined without redundancy.

Pavlidis shared at the event that his core design philosophy is to craft cars that “strike the eye at first glance”. Every vehicle conveys its unique temperament through sculpted surfaces, sophisticated lighting and balanced proportions, even when stationary. This design temperament is precisely what discerning consumers in mature global automotive markets appreciate and pursue. Should EXEED fully carry this design essence into mass production, it will stand out distinctly among Chinese brands accelerating global expansion.

Advancing Global Strategy: From Benchmark Markets to Worldwide Layout

EXEED’s global ambition is backed by solid strategic implementation. In 2025, EXLANTIX selected Norway — the world’s most electrification-penetrated market — as its first European foothold, launching the ES sedan and ET SUV locally. The move underscores the brand’s confidence to break into high-standard regulatory markets and compete head-to-head with established local luxury marques. EXLANTIX’s dealer network in Norway keeps expanding, with RSA bil — one of Norway’s largest automotive dealer groups with 11 retail outlets — joining its partner lineup recently.

Moving forward, EXEED will take Norway as a strategic springboard, entering more high-regulation European markets including Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain by 2026. Against this backdrop, the Beijing preview event carries profound strategic significance: the RX CONCEPT, ET8 CONCEPT, ES GT , RX FL and EXEED AIMOGA robot are not merely iterative upgrades to EXEED’s existing product portfolio, but a powerful technical and design manifesto, building strong momentum for the brand’s deep expansion into Europe and broader global markets in the years ahead.