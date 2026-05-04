From Wuhu to the World: FREELANDER’s Roadmap for Global Premium Leadership

The Night of FREELANDER was more than a celebration of a legendary nameplate’s rebirth. It was the moment when FREELANDER unveiled its complete roadmap for global premium leadership — a clear, ambitious plan that transforms brand vision into measurable reality.

As the production-intent show model of FREELANDER 8 made its global debut, the brand simultaneously laid out where it is going next, how it will get there, and what foundations will carry it forward.

Within the next five years, FREELANDER will enter over 90 countries across the Middle East, Europe Union, right-hand-drive regions and other potential markets worldwide. This global footprint will be supported by more than 1,100 sales and service touchpoints, ensuring that Contemporary Explorers everywhere have access to the brand’s products and premium service experience.

The first strategic step is the Middle East — a market where all-terrain capability meets premium demand, making it the ideal launchpad for FREELANDER’s global ambitions.

FREELANDER’s product plan is equally ambitious. Over the next five years, the brand will launch six new models, built on a global architecture designed from day one for left-hand-drive, right-hand-drive and EU-compliant markets.

This means one quality standard, synchronized launch worldwide. All models will carry the same product DNA — British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom — while adapting to regional preferences and requirements.

Behind this ambitious roadmap stands a world-class industrial foundation. FREELANDER has built one of the most comprehensive global development networks in the premium new energy vehicle space, comprising its strategic hubs, bringing together over 5,000 global talents, delivering end-to-end capabilities from strategy and design to development and manufacturing.

As Lucia Mao declared during her keynote speech: “This is not a continuation — this is a leap forward. The legend is not stuck in the past. It is stepping into a new chapter.”

With a clear roadmap, a robust global foundation, and a world-class product, FREELANDER is now accelerating toward its vision of becoming a globally leading premium new energy brand.

The journey from Wuhu to the world has officially begun. And every step of that journey is built on the pillars of British heritage, intelligent technology, all-terrain capability and an unwavering commitment to global quality.