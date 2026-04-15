JETOUR’s Premium G Series Unveils New Visual Identity “Ridge of Steel” Led by Legendary Designer Paula Scher

On April 14, JETOUR’s premium G Series officially unveiled a new visual identity steered by legendary designer Paula Scher. Since the global debut of G700, Paula has joined as the Art Consultant, playing a pivotal role in shaping the G Series’ visual direction. The launch of this new visual concept marks a new phase in the collaboration. It also signals a significant step forward in the brand’s premium evolution.

As one of the world’s most influential graphic designers, Paula Scher is globally acclaimed for her bold, highly distinctive visual language and cross-disciplinary design prowess. Throughout her career, Paula has crafted iconic visual identity for leading global brands including Microsoft, Citibank, Tiffany & Co., Coca-Cola, and Adobe. This partnership marks not only her first in-depth collaboration with an automotive brand, but also a major upgrade in the G Series’ brand expression. Leveraging Paula Scher’s world-class design vision, the G Series is forging a strong bridge to engage high-end audiences worldwide. Guided by design excellence, the brand is elevating its value proposition and shaping a more globally resonant identity.

Rooted in the G Series spirit of “exploration and conquest”, Paula has created a new core visual language— “Ridge of Steel”. She noted, “When I first saw the car, the G700 is wins on the offer. Drawing inspiration from the Himalayas—the dramatic peak and the majesty of nature, the design reflects a spirit of ambition and challenge. The ‘Ridge of Steel’ concept captures these qualities perfectly. It is highly recognized and easy to be remembered. The whole dichotomy of the inside of the car is very luxurious. The outside is powerful with sleek lines, but the inside is almost a limousine. Suddenly you are really in some exquisite situation, while you are going up some incredibly rock ridden road.”

Mr. Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, commented, “Our original intention in creating the G Series is to carve out a place in the world’s top off-road segment—a place that has both strong technology and real soul. We aim not only to build exceptional vehicles, but also to establish a premium hybrid off-road brand for a new era.” Industry observers note that Paula Scher’s visual concept fuses the power of nature with the precision of industrial design. Through a strong, expressive structural language, it reinforces the G Series’ hardcore off-road identity while delivering a premium, globally recognizable aesthetic.

Beyond the “Ridge of Steel” concept, Paula Scher has also designed a custom typeface exclusively for the G Series. The font adheres to the same structural logic, featuring clean lines and understated geometric forms. It creates a visual system that balances strength and order, ensuring consistent, stable brand expression across diverse markets and communication touch points.

This collaboration represents a systematic upgrade of the G Series’ brand expression on a global scale. By tapping into top-tier international design resources, the G Series is cultivating a distinctive, sophisticated visual language—one that will underpin its long-term competitiveness in the premium segment and lay a solid foundation for its future growth.