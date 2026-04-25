LEPAS Makes Beijing Auto Show Debut: Unveils NEV Strategy and Three Key Models to Kick Off the Year of Elegant Delivery

On April 24, the 2026 Beijing Auto Show officially opened. Positioned at the forefront of global mobility, Chery Group’s booth welcomed more than 4,000 international guests from over 100 countries—setting new records for both scale and global participation.

On this global stage, LEPAS, Chery Group’s all-new premium NEV brand, made its premiere on Beijing Auto Show under the theme “Elegance Moves the World”. The brand unveiled its NEV strategy and introduced its global product portfolio, including the LEPAS L6 EV, LEPAS L4 EV, and LEPAS L6 PHEV. Together, these milestones demonstrate LEPAS’s delivery capabilities across three key dimensions—brand, product, and global network—marking the official launch of its “Year of Delivery”.

At the press conference, Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., said: “Going alone can be faster, but if going much farther only being together. Today, friends from 100 countries have gathered in Beijing—this reflects the strength of Chery Group’s global vision. Guided by long-term thinking, we are aiming for the world-best quality and service. We are well aware of that quality is more vital than sales, innovation capability more essential than profit, and our partners more important than Chery ourselves.”

Zhang Guibing, Executive Vice President of Chery Auto and President of Chery International, said: “This year’s Auto China 2026 has brought together more than 4,000 overseas partners from over 100 countries. Their trust and enthusiasm are the driving force behind our global growth. Moving forward, we will continue to follow our globalization philosophy—‘In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere’—to deliver smarter, greener, and more diverse mobility experiences worldwide.”

Delivering an Elegant Brand: Taking NEV from Technological Revolution to Lifestyle

The global NEV market is shifting from rapid expansion to value-driven growth. Today’s users expect more than range and acceleration—they’re looking for a more refined, human-centered mobility experience.

LEPAS was created in response to this shift. Positioned as the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, it aims to elevate NEV from a technology race to a lifestyle choice. This vision is captured in today’s event theme, “Elegance Moves the World”—turning every journey into a more confident, effortless, and exquisite experience.

At the event, Zhai Xiaobing, CEO of LEPAS, said: “As NEV becomes the norm, what more can a brand offer? Our answer is simple: make mobility easier, technology more intuitive, and life more relaxed. NEV is no longer just a technological shift—it’s becoming a lifestyle. LEPAS is built to better understand how people actually live.”

Backed by Chery’s global R&D network, LEPAS is built on three core pillars—Leopard Aesthetics, Exquisite Space, and Elegant Technology—bringing the idea of “elegance” to life in a tangible, user-focused way.

Delivering a Distinctive NEV Portfolio: LEPAS L6 EV, LEPAS L4 EV, and LEPAS L6 PHEV

Confidence in the Year of Delivery starts with a strong product portfolio. Built on the LEX intelligent NEV platform, LEPAS has developed a structured portfolio centered on the LEPAS L4, LEPAS L6, and LEPAS L8.

At the Beijing Auto Show, three key models were introduced to meet a range of user needs—from daily urban commuting to long-distance travel.

The LEPAS L6 EV is designed for urban mobility, featuring a low, wide stance inspired by Leopard Aesthetics and a signature lighting design. Equipped with VPD, H-NOA, Bosch IPB 2.0, and an advanced AI Agent, it enables seamless interaction across driving, parking, and in-cabin experiences. Its immersive cockpit integrates ambient lighting, fragrance, and drive modes to create a more responsive, comfortable environment—focused on ease rather than complexity.

The LEPAS L4 EV targets lightweight urban use, with a dynamic design, contrasting color options, and distinctive wheels. It delivers 160kW of power, a multi-link independent rear suspension, globally tuned chassis, and 21 ADAS and connectivity features. With a 500 KM-class range and fast charging, it balances everyday commuting with weekend travel—offering a practical, stress-free driving experience.

The LEPAS L6 PHEV is positioned as a versatile option for both city and long-distance driving. Its Super Hybrid system delivers extended range, while maintaining the Leopard Aesthetics design language and LEX platform tuning. It is designed to provide an “anxiety-free” Elegant Driving experience. Following the show, the model will begin its LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving to validate performance in real-world conditions.

Together, these models reflect LEPAS’s product philosophy: “Good-looking, Fun, Practical, and Enjoyable.” They also mark the start of an accelerated product rollout, with plans to introduce 10 NEV models over the next three years across multiple powertrain options.

Delivering a Rapidly Expanding Global Network

Just five days before the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, LEPAS completed its European Debut during Milan Design Week—another key step in its global expansion. From Europe to all of the world, and from brand launch to product rollout, LEPAS is advancing its international strategy with a clear and structured roadmap.

From April 26 to 28, LEPAS Global Partner Conference will be held, alongside the unveiling of an upgraded brand ecosystem pavilion—further accelerating its Year of Delivery.

From brand vision to product reality, and from regional debut to global rollout, LEPAS is demonstrating that elegance is more than a concept—it’s a new kind of mobility experience that users can see, feel, and choose.