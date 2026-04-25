Structured Route Design Highlights Multi-Scenario Performance of Golden REEV

Wuhu, China, April 25, 2026 — As global demand for adaptable new energy mobility solutions continues to grow, automakers are placing greater emphasis on real-world validation across diverse driving scenarios. In response to this trend, iCAUR introduces a structured experience format that connects product capability with practical use cases. Today, iCAUR officially launches the Golden REEV Classic Journey, a multi-condition test drive program designed to present the iCAUR V27 through a comprehensive route experience.

The program begins at 13:30 from Hefei South Railway Station, where international media and partners gather before departing for Wuhu. The route spans approximately 160 kilometers and is designed as a continuous driving experience integrating national highways, secondary roads, and expressways. This structured route design allows participants to experience how the vehicle performs across a sequence of real-world environments, rather than isolated test conditions.

The first section of the journey consists of national highways and secondary roads, delivering stable handling, smooth power output, and an excellent field of vision. The front MacPherson and rear multi-link suspension systems contribute to ride comfort while maintaining road feedback, creating a balanced driving feel across varying surfaces. At the same time, the i-AWD (intelligent All-Wheel Drive) system enhances traction and stability, particularly as road conditions shift along the route.

The second section is an expressway segment, where the vehicle further highlights its long-distance capability. Operating primarily in electric mode, the Golden REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) system delivers linear acceleration and consistent power output. NVH optimization supports outstanding comfort and a quiet driving experience, while also ensuring strong power performance at higher speeds.The golden comfort and golden performance is fully displayed. “When you are accelerating, you hardly feel the vibration and noise from the engine,that feeling is prefect.”A media person from Saudi Arabia said this.

Within the latter half of the first route, an outdoor campsite experience is arranged as part of the journey. This setting allows participants to explore the vehicle’s extended functionality beyond driving scenarios. With external power output of up to 6 kW and 39 standardized ecosystem interfaces, the V27 supports a range of practical applications, including outdoor equipment usage and mobile lifestyle setups.

The presence of reserved interfaces also highlights the vehicle’s potential within iCAUR’s customization ecosystem. Designed with adaptability in mind, the V27 enables refit and modification solutions that extend its usability across different user needs and environments. “This design is simply amazing. I really can’t accept that my car is exactly the same as someone else’s.”A KOL from South Africa said this in his video.

Through this structured journey, iCAUR demonstrates how the V27 integrates energy efficiency, driving comfort, and multi-scenario adaptability within a single vehicle platform. Expect the golden comfort and golden performance,the golden range is also outstanding.The Golden REEV system supports a combined driving range exceeding 1000 kilometers and an electric-only range of over 150 kilometers, offering flexibility for both daily commuting and extended travel.

“By designing the journey as a continuous real-world experience, we aim to show how the V27 performs across different environments without changing the driving character,” said a representative of iCAUR. “This reflects our focus on practical usability and consistent performance.”

On April 26, as part of the iCAUR International Business Summit, iCAUR will open its exhibition space in Wuhu, where guests and visitors can further explore the V27 and its technology systems. The showcase will also feature AiMOGA Robotics, highlighting iCAUR’s ongoing exploration of intelligent and ecosystem-based mobility.

About iCAUR

iCAUR is a global automotive brand focused on developing new energy vehicles that integrate classic design principles with advanced electric technologies. The brand is committed to delivering practical mobility solutions through continuous innovation in energy systems, intelligent driving, and user-centered design. With a growing international presence, iCAUR continues to expand its global footprint.