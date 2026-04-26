Small Business Taxes, LLC Expands Tax Strategy Services for Medical and Dental Practices

Small Business Taxes, LLC , a provider of proactive tax strategy, planning, and preparation services, today announced expanded support for medical and dental practices through a specialized suite of tax and financial solutions designed to address the unique challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Medical and dental practices operate in a highly complex financial environment—balancing insurance reimbursements, patient billing, payroll-heavy operations, and significant capital expenditures—while also navigating evolving tax regulations. These dynamics often result in missed tax-saving opportunities and inefficient financial structures when handled by generalist accounting firms.

Small Business Taxes, LLC has developed a dedicated approach to serve healthcare providers with tailored tax strategies that go beyond compliance, focusing instead on long-term optimization and operational clarity.

“Medical and dental practices require a fundamentally different approach to tax planning,” said Parker Moffat, President of Small Business Taxes, LLC. “From equipment depreciation to associate compensation structures, the financial model of a practice is more nuanced than most advisors account for. Our goal is to align tax strategy with how these businesses actually operate.”

The firm’s healthcare-focused services are built to support independent physicians, dentists, and multi-provider practices with comprehensive financial oversight. These services include specialized bookkeeping designed to track revenue streams such as insurance reimbursements and patient payments, proactive tax planning to capture deductions related to equipment, training, and facility improvements, and payroll management for hybrid teams of employees and contractors.

In addition, Small Business Taxes, LLC provides forward-looking advisory services, including cash flow forecasting, budgeting, and entity structuring guidance. These capabilities are particularly valuable for practices expanding into new locations, adding partners, or investing in new technologies.

“Too many practice owners are still operating with reactive, compliance-only tax strategies,” said Nate Nead, Co-Founder of Small Business Taxes, LLC. “Healthcare providers need real-time insight into their financial position and a strategy that reduces tax liability while supporting growth. That’s what this offering is designed to deliver.”

The expanded service also addresses common industry pain points, including managing payroll complexity, optimizing owner compensation, leveraging depreciation for high-cost medical and dental equipment, and ensuring compliance with both tax regulations and healthcare-specific requirements.

Unlike traditional tax providers, Small Business Taxes, LLC emphasizes year-round planning and coordination between business and personal tax strategies. This integrated approach helps practice owners make informed decisions around distributions, reinvestment, retirement planning, and long-term wealth accumulation.

Healthcare practices also benefit from compliance and audit support, ensuring financial processes remain organized, defensible, and aligned with regulatory expectations—allowing providers to focus on patient care rather than administrative burden.

The service is designed for a wide range of healthcare professionals, including solo practitioners, growing clinics, and established multi-location practices seeking to improve financial efficiency and scalability.

With increasing operational costs, reimbursement pressures, and regulatory scrutiny across the healthcare sector, the need for specialized tax strategy has never been greater. Small Business Taxes, LLC’s expanded offering positions the firm as a strategic partner for medical and dental practices looking to improve profitability and maintain long-term financial stability.

About Small Business Taxes, LLC

Small Business Taxes, LLC provides proactive tax strategy, planning, and preparation services for business owners, high-income professionals, and closely held companies. The firm focuses on industry-specific solutions designed to reduce tax liability, improve cash flow, and support long-term financial outcomes through forward-looking planning. The firm has specific expertise in mergers and acquisitions where they have helped numerous firms with quality of earnings, tax and financial due diligence reporting.