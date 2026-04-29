RexVet, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing virtual veterinary guidance, is emphasizing its flexible payment solution through Klarna to help pet owners access care without the burden of paying the full cost upfront. By offering Klarna’s Pay in 4 option, RexVet enables eligible users to split payments into four equal, interest-free installments—making it easier to prioritize pet health while managing household budgets.

As veterinary costs continue to rise across the United States, many pet owners face difficult decisions when seeking timely care for non-emergency issues. RexVet’s model is designed to bridge this gap by offering fixed-price virtual consultations with licensed veterinarians, combined with flexible payment options that reduce financial friction at the point of care.

Flexible Pricing Designed for Real Pet Owner Needs

RexVet offers two core service options:

Single Visit — Starting at $64.99 per consultation , providing a one-time video call with a licensed veterinarian, along with treatment guidance and prescriptions where state regulations allow

— Starting at , providing a one-time video call with a licensed veterinarian, along with treatment guidance and prescriptions where state regulations allow Family Plan — Priced at $120 per year , including:

— Priced at , including: 4 virtual vet visits annually

Unlimited messaging

Coverage for all pets within a household

Through Klarna, both options can be split into four equal payments. For example, the Family Plan can be broken down into four payments of $30, paid biweekly, with no interest or hidden fees for eligible users.

Pet owners can explore full details on the RexVet Klarna page .

Reducing Barriers to Timely Veterinary Support

RexVet’s virtual consultations are designed for common, non-emergency pet health concerns, including:

Skin conditions and allergies

Ear infections and irritation

Digestive issues such as vomiting or diarrhea

General wellness and behavioral questions

Preventive care and treatment guidance

By focusing on these everyday concerns, RexVet provides a practical alternative for pet owners who may otherwise delay care due to cost, scheduling constraints, or limited local availability.

The company reports that many appointments are available the same day—often within the hour, offering a faster path to professional guidance compared to traditional in-person visits, which may involve longer wait times and higher costs.

Combining Speed, Affordability, and Accessibility

Traditional veterinary visits in the U.S. can range from $150 to $300 per visit, depending on location and service type. RexVet’s lower, fixed pricing—combined with installment payments—aims to provide a more predictable and accessible option for households managing multiple pets or ongoing care needs.

The integration of Klarna further strengthens this approach by allowing pet owners to:

Spread payments over time without interest

Avoid large upfront expenses

Access care immediately without waiting for funds to be available

Use a payment method that does not impact credit scores through hard checks

This combination supports RexVet’s broader mission as a non-profit organization: making veterinary guidance more accessible to a wider population of pet owners.

Supporting Modern Pet Care Expectations

Today’s pet owners increasingly expect on-demand, digital-first services, similar to telehealth in human healthcare. RexVet’s platform aligns with this shift by offering:

24/7 access to licensed veterinary professionals

Video consultations from home

Ongoing messaging support through its Family Plan

Streamlined booking and payment process

The addition of Klarna reflects a growing trend in healthcare and service industries, where flexible financing options are becoming essential to improving access and user experience.

Availability and Service Scope

RexVet currently states that its services are available in:

Florida

New York

Virginia

Prescription availability may vary depending on state regulations, and services are intended for non-emergency situations only. Pet owners experiencing urgent or life-threatening conditions are advised to seek immediate in-person veterinary care.

A Mission-Driven Approach to Pet Care

As a registered non-profit, RexVet emphasizes affordability and accessibility in its service model. By combining licensed veterinary expertise, transparent pricing, and flexible payments, the organization aims to remove common barriers that prevent pet owners from seeking timely guidance.

With Klarna’s Pay in 4 option now integrated into its checkout process, RexVet is positioning itself as a practical solution for modern pet households looking for fast, reliable, and budget-conscious veterinary support.