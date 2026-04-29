Jordan’s Way Announces Nationwide Hunt to Spotlight Long-Term Shelter Dogs Across the U.S

Jordan’s Way, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underfunded animal shelters and increasing adoption rates for overlooked dogs, has announced the launch of its latest nationwide initiative: the “National Scavenger Hunt.” The campaign, created in collaboration with Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman , aims to bring attention to some of the longest-waiting shelter dogs in America.

The initiative combines entertainment, community engagement, and animal welfare advocacy, offering participants an opportunity to contribute to a meaningful cause while competing for a $10,000 prize.

A Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness

Jordan’s Way has built its reputation by traveling across the United States, hosting live fundraising events and highlighting dogs that are often overlooked in shelters. Since its founding, the organization has supported more than 500 shelters, raising funds and increasing visibility for animals in need of adoption.

The nonprofit was established by Kris Rotonda in honor of his dog Jordan, who spent over three years in a shelter before being adopted. Inspired by that experience, Rotonda has focused his efforts on helping long-term shelter dogs find homes and receive the attention they deserve.

The National Scavenger Hunt Campaign

The newly launched campaign introduces a 30-day interactive challenge designed to locate a shelter dog that has reportedly spent over a decade waiting for adoption. Daily clues are released to participants, who work collectively to solve puzzles and identify the location of the dog among thousands of shelters nationwide.

Access to the clues is available through the organization’s Patreon platform, allowing supporters to actively participate in the effort. The campaign is structured to build momentum over the course of the challenge, with the goal of locating the dog by April 30, aligning with National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

Participants who successfully contribute to solving the challenge will be eligible for a $10,000 prize and an opportunity to meet Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Expanding Visibility for Long-Term Shelter Dogs

Beyond the challenge itself, the campaign is designed to generate broader awareness around the issue of long-term shelter residency. Many dogs remain in shelters for extended periods due to factors such as age, breed misconceptions, or lack of exposure.

By combining a high-profile collaboration with an interactive format, Jordan’s Way aims to bring national attention to these animals and encourage adoption efforts across multiple communities.

A Shift Toward Community-Driven Impact

The involvement of Dog the Bounty Hunter introduces a new dimension to the campaign, blending entertainment with advocacy. Known for his television career tracking fugitives, Chapman’s participation in this initiative highlights a shift toward community-driven impact and awareness.

The campaign encourages public participation, positioning supporters not just as observers but as active contributors to a larger mission focused on animal welfare.

Continuing the Mission

Jordan’s Way continues to expand its reach through initiatives that combine fundraising, storytelling, and community engagement. The National Scavenger Hunt reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to creating innovative ways to support shelters and promote adoption.

As the campaign progresses, organizers hope it will not only lead to the adoption of one long-waiting dog but also inspire increased attention and support for thousands of others in similar situations across the country.

About Jordan’s Way

Jordan’s Way is a nonprofit organization focused on supporting animal shelters and increasing adoption rates for overlooked dogs. Through nationwide fundraising events and awareness campaigns, the organization works to improve shelter resources and give long-term shelter dogs a better chance at finding permanent homes.