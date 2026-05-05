TDK Ventures Bets On AI Infrastructure And Robotics With Long-Term Investment Strategy

TDK Ventures is pursuing a long-term investment approach focused on identifying future technology bottlenecks, with managing partner Nicolas Sauvage emphasizing a four-year horizon for validating investment decisions.

Early Investment In Groq Highlights Strategy

Sauvage pointed to Groq as a key example of this approach. TDK Ventures invested in the company in 2020, before the recent surge in generative AI demand. Groq, founded by Jonathan Ross, focuses on inference workloads, which handle the processing required when AI models respond to queries.

Sauvage said the company’s design, which prioritizes efficiency by building around its compiler, positioned it to benefit as demand for inference increased with the growth of AI applications and agents.

Fund Expansion And Investment Focus Areas

Since its founding in 2019, TDK Ventures has grown to manage $500 million across four funds. Its portfolio includes investments in technologies such as solid-state grid transformers, sodium-ion batteries for data centers, and alternative battery chemistries that reduce reliance on lithium and cobalt.

Sauvage said the firm’s strategy is to identify emerging constraints in technology development and invest in companies addressing those challenges before they become widely recognized.

Robotics Investments Target Specific Industrial Tasks

The firm is also investing in physical AI, particularly robotics designed for defined use cases. Portfolio companies include Agility Robotics, which develops systems for material handling in warehouses, and ANYbotics, which builds robots for hazardous industrial environments.

Sauvage said these investments focus on systems designed to perform specific tasks reliably rather than general-purpose robotics.

Shifts In AI Compute Stack Influence Investment Outlook

Sauvage said the AI compute landscape is evolving. Graphics processing units have dominated training workloads, while inference chips such as those developed by Groq are reshaping how models operate in production.

He added that central processing units may play a larger role in orchestrating complex AI workflows, particularly for systems that manage multi-step processes and decision-making tasks.

Manufacturing Trends Highlight Competitive Pressures

Sauvage also pointed to developments in China, including rapid AI-assisted hardware prototyping described in a report by Eclipse. He said these approaches are accelerating design and production cycles compared with traditional manufacturing processes.

Focus On Future Bottlenecks Continues

TDK Ventures continues to evaluate emerging challenges, including limitations in robotic dexterity and the need for faster iteration in physical systems, as part of its broader investment strategy.

Featured image credits: Hanwha Data Centers

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