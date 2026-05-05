Ouster Launches Rev8 Sensors Combining Lidar And Camera Functions Into Single System

Ouster has introduced a new line of lidar sensors that integrate color imaging and depth sensing into a single device, aiming to replace the traditional combination of separate lidar and camera systems.

Rev8 Sensors Deliver “Native Color Lidar”

The new Rev8 lineup captures both three-dimensional depth data and color imagery simultaneously. CEO Angus Pacala said the technology eliminates the need to combine outputs from separate sensors, a process that has historically required complex calibration and data fusion.

He described the development as a long-term goal for robotics systems, enabling a single sensor to provide both spatial and visual information.

Integrated Approach Reduces Sensor Complexity

Traditional systems rely on separate lidar and camera units, requiring software to merge their outputs. Ouster’s approach integrates both capabilities on a single chip, producing a unified data stream that can be used as lidar data, camera imagery, or a combined 3D colorized point cloud.

The sensors are designed to reduce computational overhead and simplify perception systems for robotics and autonomous vehicles.

SPAD Technology Enables Combined Imaging And Depth Capture

Ouster uses a digital lidar architecture based on single photon avalanche diode (SPAD) detectors. The same technology is used to capture both depth and color data in the Rev8 sensors.

The company said the system delivers 48-bit color, 116 dB dynamic range, and megapixel-level resolution, with higher sensitivity compared to conventional camera sensors.

New Models Target Robotics And Autonomous Applications

The Rev8 lineup includes models such as the OS0, OS1, OSDome, and OS1 Max. Pacala said the OS1 Max is designed for long-range applications, with a detection range of up to 500 meters and a smaller form factor compared to similar sensors.

The company said the sensors are suited for use in robotaxis, autonomous trucking, drones, and industrial robotics.

Market Expansion And Industry Competition Increase

The launch comes as demand for sensing technology grows across robotics and autonomous systems. Companies such as Waymo are expanding deployments, while new entrants like Teradar are exploring alternative sensing methods.

Other lidar companies are also developing similar technologies. Hesai recently announced a color lidar platform targeting mass production, and Innoviz has introduced related concepts.

Partnerships Support Imaging Development

Ouster said it worked with Fujifilm and DXOMARK to refine imaging performance for the new sensors.

Orders Open Following Initial Shipments

The company said it has already shipped samples to customers and is now accepting orders, positioning the Rev8 platform as a new phase in its sensor product strategy.

Featured image credits: MarketBeat

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