TrustFoundry Unveils Powerful Legal Research and Validation Service for Lawyers

TrustFoundry today announced a new service that delivers bigLAW research and AI citation validation at an affordable price and a more accessible service. The company is introducing powerful legal search, review, and validation capabilities for the many lawyers who have historically been underserved.

With TrustFoundry’s proprietary legal search and legal reasoning models, lawyers can quickly structure the strongest arguments with the most relevant case law citations. They can also validate the legal output of any AI tool to weed out and replace hallucinated citations, misquoted holdings, and weak arguments.

What sets TrustFoundry apart is the sophistication of its search models. Unlike legacy full-text search vendors that match words and their synonyms, TrustFoundry’s search matches concepts and facts of the case. TrustFoundry instantly finds the best case law, especially when the words don’t match, but the legal situation and facts of the matter align. TrustFoundry’s legal reasoning provides lawyers and paralegals with structured legal arguments and validation reports, with supporting citations, precise pull quotes, and detailed law and case opinion summaries.

“Our customers validate, rather than hallucinate citations and case holdings, and the quality of their legal research, review, and drafting is improved materially,” said Ammiel Kamon, co-founder and CEO of TrustFoundry. “We are democratizing the law. A solo practitioner can now walk into court with the same or better research, arguments, and documents.”

TrustFoundry closes that gap for attorneys feeling priced out of legacy legal search, powered by a proprietary full-stack legal reasoning engine that grounds every output in more than 14 million continuously updated U.S. laws, regulations, and current case law—affordable, complete, and hallucination-free citations.

The TrustFoundry.ai service can be accessed in both browsers and as a Microsoft Word add-in. The chat-based interface includes four major capabilities:

Legal Research— TrustFoundry delivers the best precedent-setting case law, up-to-date case treatment, and proprietary fact-based case matching so every argument is built on real, current, verifiable authority.

TrustFoundry delivers the best precedent-setting case law, up-to-date case treatment, and proprietary fact-based case matching so every argument is built on real, current, verifiable authority. Legal Drafting— The first collaborative AI drafting agent to be aware of all U.S. laws, regulations, and current case law, it works on the web or directly within Microsoft Word to generate motions, briefs, contracts, and policy documents. No citation hallucination. Every citation is validated before it lands in a draft.

The first collaborative AI drafting agent to be aware of all U.S. laws, regulations, and current case law, it works on the web or directly within Microsoft Word to generate motions, briefs, contracts, and policy documents. No citation hallucination. Every citation is validated before it lands in a draft. Legal Review—Turn complexity into clarity. TrustFoundry transforms dense documents into concise, actionable insights, surfacing risks, highlighting key points, and strengthening arguments across both client materials and internal drafts.

TrustFoundry transforms dense documents into concise, actionable insights, surfacing risks, highlighting key points, and strengthening arguments across both client materials and internal drafts. Legal Validation. Ensure that all citations, in any document, are real and not hallucinated. TrustFoundry output includes validation; this feature validates documents prepared by any AI or lawyer.

Together, these capabilities increase lawyers’ precision and accuracy, reduce manual workload, and significantly improve the quality and reliability of legal work and client satisfaction.

Pricing & Availability:

TrustFoundry differentiates in legal search with a consumption pricing model. The Basic and Pro subscriptions provide access to the full service for $49 and $99 per month, respectively. These plans include ample usage capacity for lawyers to use throughout the month. With TrustFoundry, lawyers get the full power at a low cost, and heavy users only pay for what they use.

TrustFoundry also announced today the availability of its Public API for developers, AI agents, and legal tech platforms, enabling deep legal search, validation, and legal reasoning across all applications, AI platforms, and web services.

About TrustFoundry:

TrustFoundry is a legal search and reasoning AI company making the law more accessible to attorneys, developers, AI Agents, and technology platforms. The company maintains more than 14 million US laws, regulations, and case law opinions, covering all 50 states and Washington, DC. TrustFoundry’s proprietary legal reasoning stack can be accessed directly on the web and embedded within any AI or application using a simple API. It includes powerful legal search models, agents that can reason about the law, and robust citation verification and legal review tools. TrustFoundry’s service returns only verified citations and can detect hallucinations in documents prepared outside TrustFoundry. To learn more, visit TrustFoundry.ai.

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