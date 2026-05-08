On April 9, 2026, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) hosted the 3rd edition of the Francophone Diasporas Entrepreneurial Excellence.

An international-scale event held under the high patronage of Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic. Conceived as a world first around an exhibition dedicated to monetary history, the event brought together a remarkable collection of rare pieces, offering an unprecedented overview of economic and cultural evolution through the centuries.

But at the heart of this exceptional gathering, a more singular dimension was revealed: an outstanding collection of stamps, some of which, of extreme rarity, have never before been presented to the public. This collection is rooted in a pivotal moment in contemporary history: the birth of the Algerian State in 1962. At that time, in the urgency of independence, the postal administration faced an unprecedented situation.

In the absence of newly issued stamps, existing stocks were locally overprinted with two letters: “E.A” for “État Algérien” (Algerian State). These overprints, applied in various post offices across the country, gave rise to a wide variety of forms and markings. Each piece thus became unique, reflecting administrative improvisation dictated by urgency. This non-standardized nature, long perceived as marginal, now gives these stamps exceptional historical and philatelic value.

Some of these pieces, produced in extremely limited quantities or used for very short periods, are known in only a handful of examples worldwide. Presented in a more confidential manner, almost like a discovery reserved for the most discerning eyes, this philatelic collection goes beyond a simple collector’s item: it stands as a rare testimony to the construction of sovereignty, captured in ink and paper. The Francophone Employers’ Association, a driving force behind economic and cultural Francophonie.

Under the leadership of its President, Jean-Lou Blachier, the GPF has worked to structure a space for cooperation among Francophone entrepreneurs, fostering international development.

The GPF embodies a vision: that of a Francophonie that goes beyond the linguistic sphere to become a true lever of economic influence. For President Jean-Lou Blachier, this event formed part of a broader dynamic aimed at promoting shared cultural heritage while strengthening economic ties between Francophone countries.

By showcasing a collection of such significance, the GPF demonstrated its ability to build bridges between culture and the economy.

Beyond the exhibition, this initiative reflected a clear ambition: to make culture a vehicle for dialogue, influence, and cooperation among nations. April 9, 2026 thus marked the meeting point between heritage excellence and economic vision, in a spirit of sharing and international outreach driven by the Francophonie.

For more information, please visit www.gpf-int.org .