EXEED Leads Jan–April Exports Among Chinese Premium Brands as New Perpetua Design Wins Acclaim and Sparks Strong Market Buzz

In April, EXEED achieved a 15.6% month-on-month increase in global sales, with its cumulative export volume ranking first among Chinese premium brands for the January–April period. The Auto China 2026 and EXEED International Business Summit took place in Beijing from April 23 to 28, drawing over 200 dealers, media professionals and industry guests across Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. At the event, EXEED unveiled its latest new models built on the next-generation Perpetua design language, including the ET8 CONCEPT and RX CONCEPT, earning overwhelming recognition from global distributors on the brand’s product layout and design philosophy. The official release of EXEED’s European market strategy, together with on-site dealership contract signings with multiple partners, further strengthened global partners’ confidence in the brand. Taking the summit as a fresh starting point, EXEED will further deepen cooperation with worldwide partners, advance technological innovation and global layout expansion, and write a new chapter of high-quality brand development.

Redefining the Benchmark for Premium New-Energy Mobility via Pioneering Design and Superior Performance

At the new product preview event on April 23, EXLANTIX, EXEED’s premium new-energy vehicle product line, hosted an exclusive preview for core global partners featuring four all-new models: ES GT, ET8 CONCEPT, RX FL and RX CONCEPT. Christos, former designer at Ferrari, interpreted the Perpetua family design language, which integrates fluid lines and sculpted volumetric aesthetics into vehicle body styling. On the following day at the Auto China 2026 in Beijing, the ES GT and the all-new full-size flagship SUV concept ET8 CONCEPT made their world interior debuts. The ES GT delivers sporty luxury with a symmetrical wrap-around cockpit and genuine carbon fiber trim, while the ET8 CONCEPT breaks the conventional static layout of traditional cockpits via a streamlined horizontal through-type structure. Sharing the same design DNA, the two models target differentiated usage scenarios, catering to sporty luxury travel and comfortable daily mobility respectively.

On April 25, more than 100 global partners and media representatives attended a professional track test drive in Beijing, experiencing EXEED’s core new-energy models including MX REEV, ET8 REEV, RX PHEV, VX PHEV, ES BEV, ES7 PHEV and ET REEV. The large five-seat SUV maintained outstanding chassis stability through continuous curve sections; the all-electric sedan offered precise steering responsiveness during sharp lane changes; and range-extender models achieved an optimal balance of intense acceleration performance and premium ride comfort. All models fully showcased EXEED’s solid technical prowess in chassis calibration, powertrain tuning and vehicle integrated engineering. The professional track test put into full practice the brand’s R&D ethos of verifying core technologies under extreme track conditions.

Elevating Premium Mobility Boundaries Through Global Strategy and Open Ecosystem

At EXEED Brand Night held at Beijing Shengbai Art Space on April 24, the brand presented a decade-long development journey spanning from its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show to the present. EXEED officially released its European market strategy, announcing plans to enter highly regulated premium markets including Poland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain within 2026. The brand will accelerate the expansion of its premium sales network by optimizing channel layout and upgrading customer service experience. Faced with the world’s most stringent market access standards, EXEED demonstrated its determination to compete in the mainstream premium new-energy vehicle segment with a clear development roadmap and comprehensive service system capabilities.

In the same week, EXEED further expanded its intelligent technology ecosystem. The EXEED AiMOGA intelligent robot achieved landmark progress: securing orders for 1,000 intelligent security robots, completing delivery of 110 units, and launching talent training cooperation with 100 universities worldwide. The launch of the robot leasing platform and the rollout of a new strategic vision marked the shift of vehicle-robot collaborative development from conceptual verification to large-scale industrial operation. Meanwhile, EXEED’s parent company strengthened strategic cooperation with leading tech enterprises during the Auto China, reaching in-depth collaboration in core fields such as intelligent driving technology and 48V vehicle electrical architecture development. Empowered by advanced computing platforms and system-level electrification solutions, the cooperation will equip future EXEED and EXLANTIX models with more immersive all-scenario intelligent experience and higher overall vehicle energy efficiency. From electrification to intelligent transformation, EXEED is building a three-dimensional integrated technology ecosystem covering mobility travel and life services with an open global mindset.

With the conclusion of the EXEED International Business Summit in Beijing, the brand’s intensive April event campaign symbolized a solid leap from product debut to strategic implementation. Driven by the advancement of European market layout, the expansion of intelligent technology ecosystem and the iterative upgrading of new-energy core technologies, EXEED, themed “Momentum Forward”, continues to deliver premium quality, superior performance and cutting-edge new-energy technology value to global consumers across broader international markets.