Paula Scher’s First Foray Into Automotive Design: Why the Premium G Series Is the “Only Answer”

In the high-end off-road world, truly capable vehicles rarely need lengthy introductions. Place them in any environment — their stance, proportions, and lines command attention. Presence becomes identity. That instinctive recognition is often the hallmark of a premium machine, and the G700 is steadily becoming exactly that.

Design as Backbone: Crafting the Soul of the G700

What makes the G700 truly impressive isn’t just its GAIA all-terrain intelligent architecture or the brawny hybrid off-road capability. More than that, it reflects a long-term brand commitment that goes beyond hardware. It embeds cultural depth and aesthetic value into the product itself. And the collaboration with world-renowned designer Paula Scher is a defining move — signaling that the G Series is determined to forge a distinctive high-end visual identity through forward-looking design.

What the Premium G Series pursues goes beyond building a great vehicle — it aims to define a new kind of premium off-road brand. As Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, put it: “Our original intention in creating the G Series is to earn a place in the world’s top off-road field — a place that combines strong technology with real soul.” That’s where Paula Scher comes in. A partner at Pentagram, she has shaped the visual identities of global giants like Coca-Cola and Citi. Her strength lies not just in design, but in translating brand ideas into visual systems that are recognizable, scalable, and enduring. For the G Series at a critical stage of global expansion, this partnership marks a strategic shift — from product competition to value competition. Scher herself is a symbol of global design excellence, and her involvement brings both credibility and cultural weight to the brand.

More Than a Collaboration: A Meeting of Minds

This collaboration raises a deeper question: why would Paula Scher, with no prior work in the automotive field, choose the G700?

On the surface, this is a cross-industry collaboration. But at its core, it’s a convergence of shared values. The G Series wasn’t simply looking for a designer — it needed someone who could translate brand spirit into visual language. For Paula Scher, the G700 was more than just another project; it was a rare opportunity to work on a product with a strong identity at a critical moment of brand definition. That meant her role wasn’t to decorate the vehicle, but to help define it. In her own words, the G700 is “an incredibly beautiful thing that does so much more, and has a different position.” This mutual recognition transformed the partnership into something deeper — a true alignment of vision.

At Auto China 2026, that collaboration took on an even more heartfelt dimension. As Paula Scher arrived at the venue in the G700, the urban landscape outside began to merge with the cabin interior — turning the lines, proportions, and surfaces she once knew only as design language into a tangible, lived reality. That shift from concept to experience led her to use the word “beautiful” repeatedly — not as a designer’s critique, but as a user’s immersive feeling.

Ridge of Steel: Power Inspired by the Himalayas

Inspired by the geological forms of the Himalayas, Paula Scher created the “Ridge of Steel” visual language for the G700 — an expression of strength, structure, and limitless extension, rooted in the raw power of nature. “The terrain is not just rugged, it is gorgeous,” she said. “It represents a challenge; it is part of what makes life exciting.” That vision is translated into every detail of the G700’s design. The custom typeface, drawn from the vehicle’s sharp lines, follows the same philosophy: clean, precise, and dynamic. As Paula puts it, the result is “sleek, not fussy or overly decorative, and looks like it is in motion.”

At the auto show and the JETOUR International Media Alliance Annual Conference, Paula Scher shared her firsthand insights on the G700 with global media and enthusiasts. From the sculptural treatment of the body surfaces to the expansive sense of space inside the cabin, and the subtle Himalayan-inspired details woven throughout, her deep appreciation for the G700 was unmistakable. More importantly, her perspective helped the audience truly grasp the essence of the “Ridge of Steel.”

Together, the “Ridge of Steel” visual language and the bespoke typography form a unified, unmistakable identity for the G700. As Yan Jun, Executive Vice President of JETOUR International, put it: “The visual concept Paula created for our G Series truly fits the product — it’s highly recognizable and easy to remember.”

When Paula Scher’s design philosophy meets the brand vision of the Premium G Series — where the sharp lines of the “Ridge of Steel” carve out the majestic power of the Himalayas — this synergy between art and engineering transcends any single product. As the Premium G Series continues its global expansion, it’s not just stepping onto the world stage. With design as its voice, technology as its foundation, and culture as its soul, the G Series is poised to write a new chapter in premium hybrid off-roading — on a truly global scale.