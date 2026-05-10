Benigna Parfums unveils Chapter III of the Adventure Collection, marking the most complete expression of its immersive fragrance universe inspired by the art of exploration.

Following Chapter I’s exclusive introduction at Harrods London, Salon de Parfums, 6th Floor, Chapter III expands the Adventure Collection into a 15-fragrance olfactory system across four dimensions: Earth, Marine, Space, and Éluxe.

From rain-soaked earth to infinite orbit, Chapter III transforms fragrance into a structured atmosphere of memory, emotion, futuristic and coded, the collection positions scent not merely as something worn, but as something experienced, built, layered, and remembered.

Conceived by Benigna, Creative Director of Benigna Parfums, whose background in aerospace engineering and aviation informs the house’s distinctive design language, Chapter III brings together fragrance, exploration, craftsmanship, and sculptural design in one engineered universe.

CHAPTER III: Fifteen Fragrances. Four Dimensions. One Engineered Universe

The Adventure Collection moves through four olfactory dimensions:

Earth — grounded, bold, and evocative of rain-soaked terrain and natural depth.

Marine — fluid, fresh, luminous, and expansive.

Space — futuristic, mysterious, coded, and inspired by the infinite unknown.

Éluxe — a dimension of exotic warmth, sensual textures, and gourmand richness.

With Chapter III, Benigna Parfums introduces the Space Series, a futuristic, space-inspired set of fragrances designed to evoke a journey beyond the ordinary. The series completes the Adventure narrative by fully realizing the celestial dimension of the collection, while Éluxe refines the world of exotic warmth into structured sensuality and gourmand opulence.

The 15 fragrances include:

Echo of Rain; Axis Voyage; Orbital Voyage; Cosmic Voyage; Zenith Voyage; Infinite Voyage; Tranquil Voyage; Winds of Paradise; Éluxe Velours; Éluxe Sucrée; Éluxe Dulce; Éluxe Évasion; Vanille Éluxe; Ambre Éluxe; and Caramel Éluxe.

A System of Scent Composed, Not Just Worn

Each fragrance in the Adventure Collection is designed as a complete composition yet created to interact within a larger olfactory system.

Worn alone, each fragrance defines its own atmosphere. Layered, the fragrances allow the wearer to build a personalized scent architecture over time.

Worn alone, each defines.

Layered, each transform.

Fragrance becomes a language of infinite combinations; precise, intuitive, and uniquely personal.

The Art of Gifting, Refillable Travel Discovery Set

While the full-size Adventure Collection bottles are presented as collectible luxury fragrance objects, the collection also extends into a refillable travel-size discovery format designed for gifting, layering, and personal exploration.

Presented in small refillable bottles and housed in a luxurious satin-lined box, the travel-size fragrance wardrobe invites the wearer to discover, layer, and refill.

Each set allows the wearer to build, refine, and compose a personal scent architecture through the collection’s 15 fragrances. It is a modern fragrance wardrobe designed for personal discovery, elevated gifting, and long-term ritual.

Aerospace Design Translated Into Object

The bottle and cap of the Adventure Collection reflect the house’s fusion of luxury, engineering, and sculptural craftsmanship.

Each full-size bottle is crowned with the collection’s signature cap; gold-plated, crowned with crystal, and adorned with seven diamond-shaped crystals. Inspired by the stabilizing geometry of an aircraft tail, the cap was conceived through the vision of the Creative Director, Benigna, whose aerospace engineering background informs the house’s design language.

The bottle’s geometry reflects aerodynamic tension, lift, movement, and precision — translating aviation logic into sculptural luxury.

About Benigna Parfums

Benigna Parfums is where craftsmanship, elegance, and purpose converge. Rooted in French craftsmanship and American innovation, the house creates exquisitely crafted, gender-neutral fragrances designed to deliver transformative olfactory experiences for ultimate joy and harmony.

For press Inquiries visit their website at www.benignaparfums.com at and email them through Media@benignaparfums.com.