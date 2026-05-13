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New Bespoke Roller Garage Doors From Doorolla Help Homeowners Enhance Property Appearance

ByEthan Lin

May 13, 2026

Doorolla, one of the midlands’s most trusted garage door experts, is enabling homeowners to improve the look of their homes and see an increase in property value with a new collection of bespoke roller garage doors that cost around £1000. It’s seen as one of the cheapest and most cost-effective home improvement ideas on the market currently, bringing genuine results that will improve property prices for years.

The new roller garage doors are completely customisable to suit each customer, allowing everyone to purchase something that fits their garage space. When asked about the new range, a spokesperson for Doorolla commented that:

“Roller garage doors are the smart choice thanks to their durability and space-saving benefits. We’re excited to bring our new products to homes across the Midlands, so more families and homeowners can get the most out of their garages. We also offer a broad range of colours and woodgrain effects so our customers can truly create something that matches their home.”

Combined with the visual improvements a new garage door brings, Doorolla is committed to helping families transform their garages into beautiful and functional spaces. By offering deals that cost around £1000, this becomes an extremely low-cost investment with the potential to yield massive rewards.

For more information – or to view the full range of garage doors available – visit the Doorolla website here: https://www.doorolla.co.uk/.

About Doorolla

As a proud, family-run business with over 25 years of experience in property improvement, the Doorolla team has handled thousands of garage door installations. They’ve grown into a trusted partner for premium garage doors throughout the Midlands and remain committed to offering exceptional services across the full range of products. With over 150 five-star reviews across multiple sites, it’s evident that the company truly cares about delivering what’s best for its customers.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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